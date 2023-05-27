EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan OPENS up about constant speculations around his equation with Sumbul Touqeer

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are one of the much-talked-about pairs in the industry. Their fans keep sharing their videos from their show, Imlie, and discuss their chemistry. Recently, their fans started a trend stating that they want to see the two together on the screen. When Sumbul was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Fahmaan showered constant support and even entered the house for a day to extend his support to her and also promote his daily soap, Dharam Patni.

Fahmaan on his personal life being discussed than professional life

There is an immense curiosity among the audience to know more about their favourite actors' personal lives. And, in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan Khan stated that it doesn't really bother him when stuff about his personal life is written. He shared, "To be very honest, to a certain extent, it doesn't bother me. I would like the audience to talk about and understand and have an opinion on the work that I am doing, more than my personal life because like I said, I am not a reality show person, so I haven't done any show like that. My personal life is very different from my professional life. I am exactly the opposite of what I am on screen when I am not on the set or not working."

Fahmaan on not being active on social media

"I am not too expressive. I have a lot of people who tell me, 'Tu itna closed kyun rehta hai?' (Why do you restrict yourself so much and stay quiet?) Actually, when I am working, I am in my best element. I'd like people to talk and discuss the work that I do - good, bad, ugly, I would appreciate them because that's what I enjoy more than being talked about my personal life. But I think this comes hand in hand, that goes without saying that people want to know more about your personal life. And that's why I believe that stardom is no such thing anymore. In previous times, when stars were only seen in films and television, people didn't know what they did every day. There was more longing to know about the actor's next project, and when it was announced, they would go berserk but now due to social media, it has become very common. The celebs try to tell you what they wear and what they are doing. I have avoided this to a certain extent, I've kept to myself in terms of my personal life. I don't talk much or put anything on my social media. It's not because I don't want to but it's because I am not like that."

Fahmaan shares if constant speculation about his equation with Sumbul affects their personal relationship

"No, no, not at all. It doesn't affect our personal equation. Jo bolenge, usko ulta seedha banaya jaata hai, hum dono ki dosti jo hai vo apne liye hai. (Whatever is said, it gets misconstrued. Our friendship is for ourselves) It's very personal and we are very rare, it's not a problem at all," concluded Fahmaan Khan.

