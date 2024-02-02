Bigg Boss Season 17 fame Vicky Jain has been in the news ever since he participated in the controversial reality show. During his stint in the show, Vicky made headlines often due to his relationship with his wife Ankita Lokhande and other inmates. He was tagged as the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 17 and was known for his vocal persona. Towards the end of the show, Vicky formed a close bond with co-contestant Mannara Chopra. Their bond became the talk of the town and netizens often shared their opinions about it.

Vicky Jain opens up on his closeness with Mannara Chopra

Now, Vicky Jain recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his bond being discussed on social media. He said, "Bigg Boss gave me the tagline of Vicky Bhaiya (brother). Since day one everyone has given me that respect because of my age or how I was with them. So everyone used to call me Vicky Bhaiya and it started from there."

Watch Vicky Jain's exclusive interview here-

He continued, "So that was the relationship that I had with people over there. It's just that you live 100 days with them and you get more close to them. There are people and we are supposed to talk with them. Only that much is there. When you keep doing that much, there is a question about it. Every coin has two sides. It's either this side or that side. Sometimes things happen and people want to see the other side."

Vicky added, "While talking to if some complements happen or if something happens due to which people think that there is something. People like seeing that something is there and don't know the backstory. If you think logically, in front of cameras, my wife is present there, are there any chances to happen anything? No possible thoughts about it. It looks like that but there was nothing like this ever."

Speaking about Vicky Jain's journey, he was a part of Bigg Boss 17 till the finale week and got evicted before making it to the top 5. During his stint, he formed a close friendship with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel.

