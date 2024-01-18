EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Arora on similar track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about similar track in other shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora mentioned that he works with a blinder.

Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Jan 18, 2024 | 05:35 PM IST | 2.2K
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora (PC: Shakti Arora's Instagram)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading for the much-awaited union of Savi and Ishaan. While the fans are excited for their favorite couple to get married, they're a tad bit disappointed with the twist that will ensure the same.

Savi's elder sister Harini on her death bed will ask Ishaan to get married to Savi and take her responsibility. The track is completely similar to the recent one in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein Akshara asks Armaan to marry Abhira and take her responsibility. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shakti Arora and asked him about the track similarity between the two shows.

Shakti Arora reacts to similar tracks in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

When asked about the current track being exactly similar to the one in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shakti Arora said, "That's a creative call. Actors don't have a say in it. I've put on blinders and followed what's being asked to do. Mujhe duniya se khaas lena dena nahi hai. (I don't care much about anything else). I am giving my time and effort to my performance and focusing on the show only."

Have a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-


How will Ishaan marry Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan blames himself for the situation that Savi has landed herself in. She has lost almost all her family members and is only left with her elder sister Harini. Ishaan has been trying to help Savi but he also has his wedding with Reeva on the cards. In the upcoming episodes, Harini realizes that she doesn't have a lot of time to live and thus she asks Ishaan to promise her that he'll marry Savi and take her responsibility. A guilt-stricken Ishaan agrees for the same, sacrificing his love for Reeva.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bounded by Akshara Goenka's favors, Armaan agrees to marry Abhira and sacrifice his love for Roohi.

Did you also spot the similarities in both shows? Comment below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora on show dethroning Anupamaa: We want numbers to sustain

About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism

Latest Articles