EXCLUSIVE Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora on his dethroning Anupamaa: We want numbers to sustain

TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show's current track revolves around Ishaan realizing Savi's potential as a student and giving her guidance. The show grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers. So much so that the show topped the TRP charts dethroning Anupamaa, which was handsomely sitting on the top spot for months.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Shakti Arora and asked him about the show topping the charts and more. Read on to know what he has to say.

Shakti Arora on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin topping the charts

Ishaan Bhosale aka Shakti Arora from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin said, "Well, the entire team is super happy and ecstatic. It is a result of teamwork. A lot of hard work, blood, sweat, and thought have gone into it. The result is an amalgamation of an extremely good script, storyline, direction, and acting. We all feel like the hard work has paid off. While we cherish the achievement, we also want to work towards sustaining the numbers. It should not be a 'one-week' thing."

Have a look at Shakti Arora's Instagram post from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets

Shakti Arora on whether he expected his show to dethrone Anupamaa

On overtaking top show Anupamaa , Shakti said, "When I joined the show, the rank was ranging between 2 and 3. The first thought, when I was roped in, was that initially, we would take some time to make a place in the hearts of the viewers and that's what happened, for a week or two, we ranked even 4th and 5th but gradually the viewers accepted us and got hooked to us and we were back at number 2nd spot. I always wished to take the show higher. So, yes, I expected the same and saw it coming with the content we deliver."

Shakti Arora on what's in store for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans

"Well, I feel the makers are not rushing to show the love story between Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan. They're exploring every phase of their relationship in a detailed manner. Initially, Ishaan and Savi almost hated each other and now they're in the phase where they both know that they hated each other earlier because of misunderstandings and now are cordial. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can expect Savi and Ishaan's budding friendship which will eventually take the shape of love followed by love, marriage, and other twists."

Here's wishing the team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the heartiest congratulations!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 41: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtakes Anupamaa; grabs No 1 spot