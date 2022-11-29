EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni shares how people didn't have faith in him and opens up on his struggle

Aly Goni is one of the prominent actors in the TV industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor starred in several shows and impressed audiences with his acting prowess and good looks. Aly rose to stardom after portraying the character of Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after this, he featured in daily soaps and reality shows. However, success never came easy to the actor as he struggled a lot during his initial days. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni spoke about how his acting career began, revealed his struggles, and shared why people didn't have faith in him. Aly said, "I came to Mumbai and then went to Delhi. I started modeling in Delhi as the scope for it was more there and not in Mumbai, people used to pay for ramp shows in Delhi. I stayed in Delhi and then returned to Mumbai permanently on 28 June 2012. I did Splitsvilla, so before it was released I came to Mumbai."

Aly Goni on his struggles: Sharing his initial days' struggles, Aly said, "1.5 to 2 years were very difficult as I did many auditions and had no house to stay in. I then stayed with 5 to 6 friends, and some were unknown. It was for quite a long time until I shifted with Bhai (Arslan Goni)." Aly then shared that he feels grateful now and said, "Apart from my mom, dad, and 4 to 5 people, all of them thought that I was a failure. I was very mischievous and did not study. At a very young age, I asked my parents for a bike and car and then used to roam. So, no one ever thought that I'll be able to achieve something in life. I remember someone told my mother, 'Tumhara beta khota sikha hai' but that is the reason I feel better, and I think my goal to achieve things will never end."

Watch the video here-

Aly Goni talks about his fans and followers: Speaking about his fandom, Aly shared, "I don't get affected by the number of fans I have. Because the people who think about the number of fans they have, these people spoil their own life and go into depression. Because now it happens a lot. Recently, when Instagram was down many people got affected and had panic attacks. Even I lost 50k followers suddenly, but it never affected me. Someday if I lose half of my followers then too it will never affect me because this is not my job. I don't worry how many followers I have instead my job is how to work and what I do." Aly Goni opened up on his future projects and said, "A lot of people want me to do TV shows and ask me why don't I do it anymore. But I don't think about it, and I think very differently. Because if I do a project later, people will then understand why I waited 2 or 3 years. So for me waiting for a good project and age doesn't matter." On the professional front, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.

