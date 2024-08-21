THROWBACK: When birthday boy Barun Sobti revealed which television actors pushed him to take up acting

The television heartthrob and talented actor Barun Sobti celebrates his birthday today (August 21). Best known for his stint in the iconic serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sobti received wishes from his industry friends Ridhi Dogra and Anjali Anand.

The actor, who has many friends in the industry, once revealed that two of his friends pushed him to consider acting full-time. Surprisingly, these two actors also happen to be his childhood friends.

Barun Sobti, who has made a mark in the television and entertainment industry, rose to fame with his stint as the hotshot businessman Arnav Singh Raizada in the television serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Reportedly, in one of his old interviews with local media outlets, the actor talked about two of his friends who, at that time, were actors who pushed him to take up acting. The two actors are none other than Karan Wahi and Priyanka Bassi.

Barun Sobti and Karan Wahi were school friends, and Priyanka Bassi knew him before entering the industry. Reportedly, Sobti, hailing from Delhi, worked at a telecom company for years before joining the industry. As per reports, it was Karan Wahi who recommended Sobti’s name for his debut show, Shraddha. He essayed the role of Swayam Khurana in the 2009 show.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor enjoys an immense fan following, particularly female ones. They crush on his cute dimple and smile.

Currently, the actor is exploring the OTT space after making his mark on the television screens. He will be next seen in Sumeet Vyas's Raat Jawaan Hai alongside Anjali Anand and Priya Bopat. Besides Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, other popular serials to his credit include Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Tanhaiyan, and Dill Mill Gayye, among others. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Main aur Mr Riight. Then he went on to star inSatra Ko Shaadi Hai, 22 Yards, and more.

