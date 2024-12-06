Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani’s love story returns to TV; fans say, ‘Only show worth...’

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani rose to fame as Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta in the popular serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Although they went on to prove their acting mettle in numerous projects following the success of the serial, they are still fondly remembered by their fans as Arnav and Khushi. To delight viewers, the serial is returning to screens once again.

Star Plus, the channel where it originally aired, uploaded the promo on its official Instagram handle to announce the return of Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon . The clip shows Arnav, the rich and arrogant businessman, in a scene where his car hits Khushi's pink scooty in a busy market. Khushi, a hardworking middle-class girl, begins to panic. Arnav steps out of the car, offers her a bundle of cash, and says, "Yeh lo, ek nayi scooter ki keemat isse zyada aur kya hi hogi (Take this, a new scooter won’t cost you more than this)."

Watch Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon promo here:

Khushi politely refuses the money, and in return, Arnav offers her even more cash. Growing angry, Khushi firmly tells him to learn how to say sorry first, as it will help him in life.

It goes without saying that netizens are excited as their favorite show returns to television screens. The announcement has sparked nostalgia among many fans. One user wrote, “The only show that is worth repeating a thousand times.” Another commented, “Yes, the best jodi and show!”

However, a few fans have also requested the makers to bring this hit pair back together for a new project. “At least bring them back in one show, yaar,” reads a comment.

The Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon will air every day at 11 AM. For the unversed, the popular serial originally ran for two successful seasons between 2011 and 2012.

