Barun Sobti opens up about challenges and ‘tough moments’ in parenthood; says, ‘I’m not going to lie…’

Barun Sobti, known for his impressive acting skills, is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming web series, Raat Jawaan Hai. In the series, Barun takes on the role of a stay-at-home father. In real life, he is a proud father of two kids, Sifat and son Meer. Barun talked about challenging moments in parenting and revealed that he prioritized spending quality time with both of his children during their early days.

In a recent interview with News 18, Barun reflected on the joys and challenges of parenting, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with his kids during their early days. He shared how the pandemic allowed him to be present for his daughter’s birth, giving him invaluable time to bond with her.

Describing parenting as a beautiful yet challenging journey, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon actor acknowledged the vast differences in life post-fatherhood. He candidly admitted that parenting is not the idyllic picture often portrayed, saying, “Parenting isn’t a shiny pink picture that’s painted. It’s actually a lot of things. It’s about beautiful moments that you encounter every now and then. Your child says or does something that gives you pride and love, but there are tough moments too.”

When asked about his parenting style, Barun shared his journey of evolution for the sake of his children. He explained that both of his kids are cared for by nannies, but during the first year after his son’s birth, his daughter was very dependent on him. Barun has fully embraced his role, sharing that he has changed many diapers and often puts his children to sleep, making the most of every moment he can spend with them.

Advertisement

Over the years, Barun has played a wide range of roles, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon, where he starred alongside Sanaya Irani, who perfectly embodied Khushi.

Barun began his acting career in 2009 with Shraddha and made a cameo in the popular show Dill Mill Gayye, featuring Karan Wahi, Karan Singh Grover, and Jennifer Winget. He made his film debut in 2014 with Main Aur Mr. Riight.

Throughout his career, Barun has appeared in several notable projects, including Asur, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, The Missing Stone, and Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. On the personal front, Barun married his high school sweetheart, Pashmeen Manchanda, in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in December 2010.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi PROMO: Gashmeer Mahajani does hip-hop dance with Abhijeet Sawant; Nikki Tamboli's sensual dance leaves all stunned; WATCH