EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maniesh Paul on life post JugJugg Jeeyo: People have started taking me seriously as an actor

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 (JDJ 10) has returned after a hiatus of five years with Maniesh Paul hosting the ongoing season of the dance reality show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actor opened up on his equation with JDJ 10 judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar. “I think I have had a great timing with them. When I started working with them in 2011, they didn’t know me,” says Maniesh.

He further adds, “Obviously I knew them, and have always been their fan. But the kind of timing we created, the kind of rapport we created, I think people are liking it. People miss that when that is not happening. All that pallu prem, having masti with Madhuri ji, having my camaraderie with Karan sir. I think that is something people connect with.” Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli, and had received a lot of love from the audience for his performance in the Karan Johar backed film.