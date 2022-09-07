Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Maniesh Paul finds 'BEST' about Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on September 3 and received accolades for its first two episodes. The audience is having a fun time watching their favourite celebrities perform on the stage. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, the celebrity dance show has returned after five years, with Maniesh Paul as its host. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a superlative list of contestants namely - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and chef Zorawar Kalra.

Prior to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's premiere, PInkvilla exclusively caught up with the reality dance show's host, Maniesh Paul, and played an interesting segment 'Who's more likely to?' among the three judges - Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. When asked, who is most mischievous on the set? Maniesh surprisingly took Karan's name instead of his, and said, "He starts and then I take it forward." Sharing some more scoops from the set, Maniesh said that Madhuri Dixit is the best dancer among the three judges and Nora Fatehi can't pass without looking at the mirror.