Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Maniesh Paul finds 'BEST' about Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar
Maniesh Paul has returned as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's host and the first two episodes have been a hit among the audience.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on September 3 and received accolades for its first two episodes. The audience is having a fun time watching their favourite celebrities perform on the stage. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, the celebrity dance show has returned after five years, with Maniesh Paul as its host. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a superlative list of contestants namely - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and chef Zorawar Kalra.
Prior to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's premiere, PInkvilla exclusively caught up with the reality dance show's host, Maniesh Paul, and played an interesting segment 'Who's more likely to?' among the three judges - Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. When asked, who is most mischievous on the set? Maniesh surprisingly took Karan's name instead of his, and said, "He starts and then I take it forward." Sharing some more scoops from the set, Maniesh said that Madhuri Dixit is the best dancer among the three judges and Nora Fatehi can't pass without looking at the mirror.
Maniesh Paul also spilled the beans about who reaches first on the set, and it's none other than, Madhuri Dixit. "She's always the first one to come," added the host. Pinkvilla also asked him who is a party animal among them and Maniesh was spontaneous enough to take Karan Johar's name and say, "Karan Johar's parties are the best." He called himself a 'fitness freak' and explained that he wakes up at 4:30 AM and works out as his call time for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is 7 AM.
Other than this fun segment, Maniesh Paul also opened up about how he has been taken seriously as an actor post the success of his film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.