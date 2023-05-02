Exclusive Video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on her ‘friendship’ with Ankit Gupta, ‘Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat…’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making headlines since her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry. Although Bigg Boss 16 gave her fame and recognition, it was the hit show Udaariyaan that made her a household name. Priyanka shares a close bond with Udariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta. They often make headlines for their chemistry, but the pair always maintained that they are good friends. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka opened up about her equation with the actor.

‘He is a very good friend of mine’

Fans of Priyanka and Ankit who call themselves ‘PriyAnkit’ are curious to know their equation. On being asked about her relationship with Ankit, Priyanka shares that they are only good friends. Some relationships happen by chance and are so pure and honest, that they never leave each other’s side, Priyanka shares such a friendship with Ankit. She said, “Ankit ne kabhi nahi socha hoga ki meri usse itna achha dosti ho jayegi. Mereko toh hamesha pasand tha, mereko use chhedna pasand tha, toh mereko wo achha dost pehle se hi lagne lag gaya tha. Wo kehte hai na kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho; to puri kainaat usse..toh mein apni taraf se 110% de rahi thi, and sochi baaki iska call hai. So, later he also realised ki achhi hi hai ye. Toh ye rishta pura dosti ka hai.”

Watch the full interview of Priyanka here:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on taking the friendship with Ankit to the next level

On being asked, if this friendship can turn into love since ‘pyaar dosti hai’, Priyanka says, “ho sakta hai.” She quickly adds, “We are not thinking about anything right now because he is busy with his work. I’m busy with my work, and we talk about our days and everything, so, that’s how we are. We have a very good bond.” She also shares that she doesn’t let the rumours about their relationship affect her. She says, “I’m fine, bring it on.”

Priyanka also shared that she is open to the idea of love but she believes she cannot plan for it. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant added, “I don’t believe we ever think that we are ready. Aapko pata bhi nahi chalega kaun kab click ho jayega. I cannot plan anything. Filhal I’m focusing on my work, and that is for sure.”

