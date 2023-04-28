Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Priyanka Chahar Choudhary isn’t participating

After becoming a household name with Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won more hearts with her appearance in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Soon after the controversial reality series concluded, there were rumours that the actress will next be seen in the new season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, it was soon reported that Priyanka won’t be a part of the adventure based reality show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about why she isn’t participating in KKK, here’s what she said.

“See kuch pata nahin hai. I just did one reality show, so I can’t say anything right now. In the end, I want to do acting. I miss acting. My work is acting, so I am thinking to focus more on that,” says Priyanka, who wants to act in a good project. “I am just waiting for the best one. I don’t mind waiting a bit. Kuch paane ke liye agar thoda sa waqt lagta hai toh it’s fine. But the best one I want.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on future projects

What kind of projects is she looking forward to? “Not only OTT and movies, but whatever I have today is because of television, and I have grown so much because of the medium. So if I get a unique and challenging role on TV, I would definitely think about it too. But for now, I am looking forward to OTT and movies. I really want to try there,” she states.

Reportedly, Shiv Thakre, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: What is the secret of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's perfect relationship?