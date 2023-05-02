Exclusive Video: What was Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s first job? Recalls earning after class 12

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name with the popular television drama Udaariyaan. The actress was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Although everyone expected her to lift the winning trophy, the actress ended up as the second runner-up. Be it her talent or fashion, the diva continues to be in the news. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her life, initial days of struggle, family, and other details.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on her first job

Priyanka was born in a middle-class family in Rajasthan and she came to Mumbai chasing her dreams of becoming an actress. Indeed, she has come a long way from where she started. On being asked about the expectations from her family, Priyanka shared that has always been the one whom her family could rely on and trust. When she was just starting out, seeing her on TV was also a big deal for her family. Talking about her initial days, Priyanka said, “Anchoring se payse kamane shuru kiye, phir acting mein jaana chaha, is tarah se meri journey shuru hui thi.”

Watch the full interview here:

Priyanka on her family’s support

Talking about her family’s expectations and their support for her, she added, “Mein apne 12th k baad I started earning to support my family, to help my family financially. Toh unko kabhi merese koi shikayat nahi. In fact, out of my six siblings, my papa always says ki mein apne ye beti ko kabhi dukh mein nahi dekh sakta.” Priyanka also shared that her dad wanted her to get into a government job because he was also a government employee. Despite knowing that the pay would have been well, Priyanka decided to chase her dream of acting. Talking about her family’s support, Priyanka shared, “Family mein everybody understands that mein jo bhi kar rahi hu, kuch galat nahi karungi, soch samajh ke hi karungi. Unhe bharosa hai ki ye kuch achha hi kar legi life mein.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on her dad's low income, tough childhood and more