‘Look at yourself first’: Salman Khan fans DEFEND him after trolls poke fun at his protruding belly in VIRAL VIDEO

Salman Khan enjoys a humongous stardom, and his fans also love him wholeheartedly. The proof of the same yet again surfaced after a video of the superstar went viral on the internet, revealing his protruding belly. While a section of nasty users body-shamed the superstar over his physique, fans were quick to defend.

Advertisement

A viral video of Salman Khan has been doing the rounds on the internet. It appears to be from one of his concerts in Vancouver. In the video, Salman is seen dancing energetically with background dancers on his hit track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, from Tiger 3. He is seen in a black shirt paired with matching trousers and a black and silver jacket.

Everything was fine till Salman’s shirt rides up a bit, revealing his protruding belly. This was enough for the video to go viral online, for all the wrong reasons.

Watch video

Soon after the video went viral, trolls poked fun at Khan’s appearance for not being in shape. However, this didn’t go well with his fans, who were quick to march in the comments section defending the superstar.

A fan wrote, "And our Lord, we love him in all its conditions, the most beautiful and wonderful of what India has given birth, and there is no consolation to the hateful bullets." Another fan commented, "He's 60 !!! Come on let him live", while another wrote, "Hero is always Hero....Salman khan is Real Hero n remain allways Hero."

Advertisement

One fan of Bhaijaan hit back, "Those who trolled Salman Khan for his stomach just look at urself first he is much more handsome than u all."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Going further, he is said to start working on a war-drama film based on the Galwan Valley. While more details on the film are yet awaited, it will be directed by Shootout At Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia.

ALSO READ: Criminal Justice Season 4: Update your calendars as Pankaj Tripathi’s legal drama series gets NEW RELEASE DATE; find out