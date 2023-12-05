Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si EXCLUSIVE PICS: Kunal marries Vandana for daughter Tara; Will their bond last?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is impressing the audience with its interesting storyline and unexpected twists and turns. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe have become the audience's most-loved on-screen pair and their acting mettle is receiving immense love from the viewers. Now, the makers of the show are all set to treat the audiences by showing the much-anticipated twist in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si upcoming twist:

After much wait, Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) have finally decided to take the plunge and will soon get married in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. As the audience would know, Kunal had asked Vandana to marry him for the sake of his daughter Tara.

Now it seems like considering her love for Tara, Vandana has agreed to Kunal's request. This upcoming twist in the show will surely grab eyeballs and bring a lot of drama to the show. Pinkvilla has exclusively got their hands on Kunal and Vandana's wedding pictures.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Storyline of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

From the time Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered, it has only garnered a positive response and love from the audience. The plot and the star cast's performance are loved by the audience. The show revolves around the lives of two individuals- Kunal Malhotra (played by Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (played by Sayli Salunkhe) in their 30s and 40s.

Speaking about the major twist, in the initial episodes of the show, it was seen that Vandana tied the knot with the love of her life, Vaibhav (Karanveer Mehra). However, Vaibhav was having an extramarital affair with Vandana's sister, Mrunal (Garvita Sadhwani).

It was then seen that during Dussherra, Vandana discovers the truth about Vaibhav and Mrunal's relationship. She then decides to emerge stronger from her past broken marriage and to achieve her goals in life.

Later, when she meets Kunal's daughter, Tara, she only feels motherly love for the little girl. So far, it is seen how Vandana cares for Tara, loves spending time with her, and how she is her top priority. Tara too adores their bond and wants Vandana to be with her forever as her mother. It will be interesting to see how Vandana's bond with Tara evolves and whether her relationship with Kunal lasts forever.

