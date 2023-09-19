Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si star Sayli Salunkhe reveals festival excitement

One of the most awaited festivals of all time, Ganesh Chaturthi is here! The atmosphere is filled with 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants and festive fervor. Devotees are busy bringing the elephant God home and the preparations of the same were done with complete zeal and enthusiasm. Pinkvilla got in touch with the talented actress Sayli Salunkhe who's currently playing the lead role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as an aspiring singer, Vandana Karmarkar. The actress shared her thoughts on the festival exclusively with us.

Sayli shares her thoughts on Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi Sayli Salunkhe why is the festival so ‘close’ to her ‘heart’. She said,, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, we wait with impatient eyes. Being a Maharashtrian, the festival is even more close to my heart and celebrated with zeal and vigor. I will celebrate the festival with my family by visiting pandals and seeking the blessings from Bappa".

More about Sayli's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is produced by the makers of popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. The show stars popular actors like Mohit Malik, Yatin Karyekar, and Romit Raj among others. The story of the show revolves around two individuals who are poles apart falling in love. The show has been quite talked about. The lead actors of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai namely Pranali Rathod (Akshara) and Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) promoted the show in full swing.

About Sayli Salunkhe

Sayli has been a part of the Marathi industry and entered the Hindi TV industry only recently. The actress started off her journey in the Hindi TV industry with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali followed by Spy Bahu. Sayli bagged her first lead role in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain. She has worked with popular faces of television like Sai Ketan Rao, Karan V Grover, Sehban Azim, and Shivangi Khedkar among others. In a short span of time, Sayli did manage to make a decent mark for herself in the industry. In her interviews, Sayli has always expressed gratitude for all the producers that she's worked with.

