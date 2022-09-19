Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik says his son Ekbir 'had a blast' on his first set visit

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. After a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season. On 18th September 2022, the contestants and the daredevil host Rohit Shetty shot the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Mumbai. They were joined by Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and others.

Contestant Mohit Malik's son Ekbir was on the sets with his dad and became a favourite amongst all! Not only were all of Mohit's co-contestants entertaining and playing with Ekbir but host Rohit Shetty was also seen interacting with their youngest visitor on set. An elated Mohit shares that this was Ekbir's very first on-set visit. Mohit adds, "Since it was the KKK 12 finale shoot, I had to bring Aditi and Ekbir on set with me. It was Ekbir's first onset visit, and he definitely seemed to have a blast with everyone! He was freely roaming around set and playing with everybody. Rohit Sir was very warm and welcoming towards Ekbir as well, which was a lovely gesture to see. He greeted both Ekbir and Aditi in a very sweet manner and that really touched my heart".