Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si EXCLUSIVE: Kirti Choudhary to enter as THIS character in show

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Vanadana coming to terms with the betrayal that she got from her husband. She is slowly and steadily trying to move on in life.

The upcoming episodes of the show will witness a major twist with the makers planning a new entry. Actress Kirti Choudhary is all set to enter the show as an important character.

Kirti Choudhary to enter as Kunal's love interest

Kirti Choudhary who is known for her stints in shows like Hamari Bahu Silk and Naagin 6 is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Kirti will play the character of Simmi who is Pammi Bua's relative. The actress will essay a negative role who is in love with Kunal played by Mohit Malik.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Kirti and she confirmed the buzz. She said, "Today is the first day of the shoot and I'm really glad to be a part of the show. After working with one of the best producers in Naagin 6, I was looking forward to working with Rajan Shahi. I always believe God opens the best door for you."

Have a look at the glimpses from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sets

The previous episode of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The previous episode of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si had an exciting Diwali celebration with Malhotra and Karmarkar families celebrating the festival together. Sonia also arrives to celebrate the festivals with both the families leaving Malhotras agitated. Vijay requests Vandu to forget about her dark past and enjoy the festival. Vandana decks up and dances leaving everyone elated.

Furthermore, the families insist on having a face-off between Malhotra and Karmarkars. After being persuaded by the families, both Kunal and Vandana give a stunning performance on a popular number. While some of the family members notice their chemistry, Sonia gets miffed seeing them dance together.

ALSO READ: Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's wholesome VIDEO from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sets shows their camaraderie