Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohit Malik believes everyone should have eco-friendly Ganpatis; Here’s why

As the fervor of Ganesh Chaturthi spreads across the nation, people from all walks of life are immersed in a festive mood. Everyone is busy welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes in their special way. In the last few years, a trend has emerged as many celebrities have chosen to embrace eco-friendly Ganesha idols for their celebrations. Among them is the renowned actor, Mohit Malik, known for his impressive acting stint in various television shows. In Pinkvilla's exclusive video, Mohit Malik graciously invited viewers inside his home to offer a glimpse of his family's Ganpati celebrations. However, what truly stood out was the actor's firm belief in the importance of adopting eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

Mohit Malik on the importance of eco-friendly idols

While conversing with us, Mohit Malik shared that he believes everyone should bring eco-friendly Ganpati home. He passionately expressed his views, saying, "About eco-friendly Ganpati, I think it’s an initiative that all of us should take now; it’s high time. Abhi when I see, I don’t know if I’m sounding right or wrong, but mein jab dekhta hu next day murtiya ko leke jake visarjan kiya jaata hai, toh I don’t like it. Maybe I’m sounding wrong, maybe I am hurting someone, but I personally don’t like it. Next day jab wo scene dekhne ko milte hain, jo photographs aati hai, it’s not a good visual. And I think ye aajkal jo hum ponds mein karte hain, that’s a better thing to do. (When I see, I don’t know if I’m sounding right or wrong, but when I see idols being taken for immersion the next day, I personally don’t like it. The scenes that we witness the next day in photographs are not visually appealing. I think what we do nowadays, immersing Ganpati idols in ponds, is a better thing to do)."

Watch Ganpati celebrations at Mohit Malik's home in this exclusive video:

The actor went on to explain the eco-friendly approach they follow in their home, emphasizing the need to move away from conditioned beliefs and be more environmentally conscious. He continued, "Normally, what we do is immerse Ganpati Bappa in a bucket, and then we get a seed of a plant of our choice, and we plant that seed. That’s how he stays with us. So, I think our belief systems are deeply conditioned, and we need to break away from that conditioning. We should be more educated and more concerned about the environment."

Other celebrities who embraced eco-friendly Ganpati this year

Mohit Malik's stance on eco-friendly Ganpati idols aligns with the growing awareness and concern for environmental conservation. Many individuals and communities are opting for eco-friendly idols made from natural materials that dissolve in water without harming aquatic life, thereby reducing the ecological impact of the immersion process. Celebrities like Rithvik Dhanjani, Ishita Dutta, and Raqesh Bapat, among others also adopted the eco-friendly way.

On the professional front, Mohit Malik is currently seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as Kunal, opposite Sayali Salunkhe's Vandana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Raqesh Bapat to Ishita Dutta; here are celebs who make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idols