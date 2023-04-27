EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik's son Ekbir turns two; Actor says 'I'm excited to see what the future holds for him..'

Popular celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar is among the most loved and well-known names in the showbiz world. Be it their adorable chemistry or love-dipped pictures, the duo often manages to set major couple goals. Mohit and Aditi welcomed their baby boy, Ekbir, during the lockdown on 27 April 2021. The couple often share adorable pictures and videos on their social media handle with their little munchkin. Recently a video of Mohit's reunion with his son Ekbir at the airport went viral on the internet, and fans showered immense love on them.

Mohit Malik opens up on his bond with his son Ekbir:

Mohit Malik definitely shares a special bond with his son Ekbir, and today as he turns two, Mohit shares, “It feels wonderful, and its the happiest moment for me that Ekbir is turning two. Luckily I am not shooting, and I am here in the city for a couple of days, and I will be returning back post the celebrations.” Mohit further continues, “It's unbelievable for the way Ekbir has grown up. Ekbir's growth and understanding of things are a testament to his intelligence and curiosity. It's amazing to see how much he has developed, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for him.”

The Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actor also shared, “My son is my closest buddy of mine that I have. We start our day by dancing together, and we play cricket, our bond is unbreakable, and I cherish every moment spent with him”. Spilling beans on Ekbir's birthday plan, Mohit added, "I want to make every day special with him. We booked a play area for his birthday and invited all his friends for his birthday. It will be a close affair party with all our loved ones. The birthday theme is cricket, as he enjoys the sport a lot.”

Concluding his conversation, Mohit said, “I hope to create many more memorable moments with him in the future and cherish the time we spend together. Seeing him happy and surrounded by loved ones on his special day brings me joy.”

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar's love life:

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. The two developed a great bond, and soon both developed feelings for each other. Mohit and Aditi exchanged rings on 14 July 2010 and walked down the aisle on December 1, 2010. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time on 27 April 2021 when they welcomed their son Ekbir.

