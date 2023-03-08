International Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik reveals how wife Aditi Shirwaikar inspires him; Says THIS

Today, March 8, we celebrate International Women's Day. This day is celebrated, around the world, to recognize the contributions and accomplishments of women. Women must be celebrated every day for their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It is a day when women are celebrated by expressing gratitude for what they do and the difference they make in everyone's lives. On the occasion of International Women's Day, actor Mohit Malik who was recently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shares his thoughts about how his wife Aditi Shirwaikar has been an inspiration for him.

Mohik Malik shares how his wife Aditi has been an inspiration:

Mohit Malik says, "All women have this knack and the ability to multitask well, and that's what I think men can't do. I feel multitasking is something that comes naturally to them. The same goes for Aditi, she inspires me. Aditi has always helped me grow as a person and I look up to her. The way she handles Ekbir and the way she handles all the restaurant work, our family, her mom, the house, and everything else is commendable."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame further elaborates "Let me be honest here, I am pretty jealous of how Aditi does it all because I want to do it too. I want to learn to balance out everything the way she does. I'm naturally a very work-oriented person and I have to learn to balance that with my personal time."

"Though somehow, a little change has come into me after Ekbir. Earlier, I used to focus more on work, and now that Ekbir is in my life I am learning to balance both. But hats off to not only the way Aditi manages to balance her life but in fact, every woman out there who is doing it!" Mohit concludes.

About Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar:

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and became friends. Soon cupid struck, and both started dating. The couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Ekbir on 27 April 2021.

Pinkvilla wishes each and every woman, a very happy International Women's Day.

