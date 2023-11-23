From Jennifer Winget to Hina Khan and Pranali Rathod; 8 actresses who aced positive as well as negative roles

While a number of actors have often opened up about being typecast after playing a certain type of character on Television, the medium seems to have evolved over the years and the makers are seeing the actors from a different lens and not judging them on the basis of their previous work. While typecasting is one of the oldest practices in the entertainment industry, looks like things are now changing.

Pinkvilla brings to you a list of lead actresses who impressed us with both negative as well as positive roles on television.

Jennifer Winget

When talking about versatility, we just can not forget the outstanding performer Jennifer Winget. After first gaining popularity in shows as the sweet girl-next-door, Winget showcased immense talent and range by taking on the intensely challenging role of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh. As the obsessive and morally ambiguous Maya, Winget brought chilling new dimension to her acting skills. She compellingly portrayed the complex psychosis and motivations of a woman driven by all-consuming, destructive love, eliciting visceral reactions from viewers.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan started her career as the perfect daughter and daughter-in-law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After years of performing the character, Hina participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. After these shows, she returned to TV with a bang as the negative lead Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress aced the character and how. From her look in the show to her performance and minute antics, everything left the viewers rooting for her.

Pranali Rathod

Though Pranali Rathod's first lead role in Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki did not garner much acclaim, she truly came into her own with her portrayal of the shrewd and calculating Saudamini in Barrister Babu. As the Bengali femme fatale, Rathod disappeared fully into the part - adopting flawless mannerisms and an accent to complement Saudamini's manipulative nature. Through subtle facial expressions and expert emotional manipulation, Rathod convinced as a woman obsessed with proving herself superior to her romantic rival Bondita at any cost. When Saudamini's ulterior motives become clear, the audience feels whiplash, which speaks to Rathod's talents.

After acing the negative role. Pranali bagged Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. However, the actress gained immense fame with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the character of Akshara Goenka.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik has been a part of TV shows like Dhai Kilo Prem, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Pandya Store among others. The actress played the grey character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi's sister Pari. In the show, Pari was a spoiled brat while Sonakshi slogged day in and day out to earn money. Alice's performance in the show was quite appreciated. Post this show, Alice bagged Pandya Store wherein she played the positive role of Raavi.

Raavi's love story and chemistry with Shiva became one of the highlights of the show. Alice also got to perform well during a few important tracks. The show also helped the actress find the love of her life in her co-star Kanwar Dhillon.

Ayushi Khurana

Ayushi Khurana first showcased her talents in a negative turn as Amrita Goenka in Mann Sundar. However, it was her lead role in Star Bharat's Ajooni that truly thrust her into the spotlight. As the titular Ajooni, Khurana lit up the screen with her palpable and crowd-pleasing chemistry with co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. Her portrayal of this willful, spirited character earned her widespread praise.

On the heels of her success with Ajooni, Khurana is gearing up for her next multifaceted performance in Aangan Apno Ka. Here she taps into her versatility, playing the youngest daughter who makes the drastic decision to never marry in order to remain devoted to her father.

Sayli Salunkhe

Sayli Salunkhe got her Hindi GEC break with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali as Keerti. Keerti was a grey character who was against her brother Raghav Rao. However, later, her character took a positive turn. Post Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Salunkhe bagged Colors' Spy Bahu and while she was doing the show, she bagged a lead role in Star Bharat show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain as the lead opposite Karan Grover.

After the show wrapped up, Sayli bagged her dream project as a lead on Star Plus in Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Aishwarya Khare

The beautiful and talented actress Aishwarya Khare aces the role of the righteous Lakshmi in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. However, the actress also played a baddie in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. In the show, the actress was seen acting the character of a manipulator and a kidnapper. It was after Yeh Hai Chahatein that Khare was roped in as the goodie-two-shoes Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi.

Rachana Mistry

Rachana Mistry first made her mark as the antagonist Hansika in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. However, she was later tapped to take on a far more nuanced and challenging role as the lead protagonist Vidhi in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Mistry was paired opposite superstar Iqbal Khan for the show.

We absolutely love the acting prowess that these actresses possess. Who among the above is your favorite? Comment below.