James Gunn Says The Batman 2 is ‘Really Important’ Amid Rumors of Robert Pattinson Starrer Being Axed, Can We See Script Shortly?

James Gunn has addressed the rumors around the upcoming Batman movie. Amid promoting Superman, the DC chief shared that The Batman II is an “important” film in the trilogy, and the reports of the movie being axed are for fans.

With Gunn’s statements, fans know that Robert Pattinson will soon return as his iconic character, while Matt Reeves will take the director’s chair.

It is a long wait for the fans of the Batman franchise, as the second installment will release 5 years after the first film. Pattinson donned the superhero suit for the first time in the 2022 film, The Batman.

James Gunn reflects on The Batman II

While sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn went on to share that the Batman trilogy is extremely important to him, as well as the franchise.

Elaborating on the statement, the director said, “What Matt’s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary.” He further added, “We’re supposed to see that script shortly, and I can’t wait.”

Previously, on the press tour of Mickey 17, Pattinson, too, expressed his excitement about getting back into the black suit. He said, “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f*cking old Batman by the sequel. … I’m 38. I’m old.”

In his conversation with Variety during the promotions of his last film, the Twilight star went on to mention that he was about to start filming the sequel to his 2022 movie by the end of 2025. “And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone. But it’s very cool. It’s very exciting.”

James Gunn addresses delay in release of the Batman film

Meanwhile, reflecting on the delay in the release of the new Batman film, Gunn stated on his social media, “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’ 14 years between ‘Incredibles.’ 7 years between the first two ‘Terminators.’ 13 years between ‘Avatars.’ 36 years between ‘Top Guns.’ And, of course, 6 years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3.’”

In a separate post, the DC head also went on to mention that Matt Reeves is dedicated to presenting the perfect film. “Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films,” added Gunn.

As for Superman, the David Corenswet starrer will release in theaters on July 11.

