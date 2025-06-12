When Ranbir Kapoor wanted to cast Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in Mean Girls

Koffee With Karan is one show that has fed all the Bollywood buffs with a lot of gossip and some really exciting statements from the celebs. Those statements are sometimes controversial, and the other times such that they will be remembered for a very long time. We are reminiscing about one such rapid-fire answer given by Ranbir Kapoor about casting actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in a movie, which proves his sense of humour is really great.

Almost 11 years ago, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan along with his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan. These two brought the house down on fire with their Kapoor energy, and it couldn’t have been any better. We all know that rapid fires are usually a segment that gives out the most stories. Well, during the Saawariya actor’s chance, he was asked who he would cast in Mean Girls? His instant reply with a smirky face was to Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

This reply not only left Bebo laughing but also made Karan Johar smile ear to ear. Not just this, from revealing Madhuri Dixit was his first celebrity crush to regretting passing on Band Baaja Baraat to Ranveer Singh, the Wake Up Sid actor was at his wittiest best. These answers surely made him win the hamper.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two of the biggest films in his hands. One of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film has already begun shooting, and we have seen the actor sporting a moustache look for it. The interesting thing about this film is that he will be paired alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, after Brahmastra. It also stars Vicky Kaushal with them, and fans cannot wait to see this powerful trio bring their best on-screen.

Apart from this, he will be playing one of the most powerful characters of his career in Ramayana. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will see him portray Lord Ram on the screen. The film will star 12 more actors, including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey and more.

