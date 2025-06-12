Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement with boyfriend Callum Turner a year after dating. The musician announced the happy news during her conversation with British Vogue. The Levitating singer expressed her excitement over spending her life with the actor and being “best friends forever.”

The musician also revealed that Turner, while popping the big question, got the ring customized after consulting with her friend and sister, Rita.

Dua Lipa confirms her engagement

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Dua Lipa shared that she feels lucky to spend the rest of her life with someone who "truly knows her". This comes amid her announcement of engagement to Callum Turner.

The singer stated, “Yeah, we’re engaged.” She further added, “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

Lipa continued to share that she is obsessed with her ring. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” the songstress explained.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s dating history

Dua Lipa and the Masters of the Air star were first linked together in January 2024, after the duo was seen engaging in PDA. Later, they also stepped out for a date, where Turner was seen kissing the musician.

Later, the couple also attended the Grammys after-party together, confirming their relationship.

Following multiple appearances together at events and occasions, Lipa finally announced the news of her engagement.

Further in her conversation with the outlet, the singer revealed, “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had quite the cinematic love story, as they connected after realizing that they had been reading the same novel.

