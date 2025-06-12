Housefull 5 Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar led comedy-ensemble grosses an acceptable Rs 179 crore globally in 7 days

Housefull 5, the newest chapter in the popular comedy franchise, has just completed its first week at the box office. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, has collected Rs 179 crore gross worldwide in seven days. In India, it has earned Rs 113.25 crore net, translating to Rs 136 crore gross. Internationally, the movie has grossed USD 5 million, or Rs 43 crore gross, to its tally. While these numbers are decent, the film’s trend raises concerns. Its massive budget and the need to hit Rs 275 crore gross worldwide for breakeven add pressure.

The film opened well over the weekend. Fans of the franchise turned up in good numbers, though the weekend footfalls were slightly lower than the previous Housefull films. Internationally, Housefull 5 performed even better, drawing crowds in markets like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Gulf countries. The star-studded cast, also including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, gave the movie a solid push.

However, the weekdays are telling a different story. Monday and Tuesday saw a decent hold, but collections started to dip noticeably by Wednesday. The last two days of the week were particularly tough, with the film struggling to maintain momentum. This downward trend is a red flag. For a big-budget film like Housefull 5, a steady run is crucial. The movie needs to bounce back strongly in its second weekend to stay on track. Sustained collections over the next couple of weeks will decide its fate.

The film’s budget is also a major talking point. Housefull 5 is one of the most expensive comedies in Bollywood. Non-theatrical deals, including satellite, digital, and music rights, have provided some relief. Still, just breaking even won’t be enough for a favorable verdict. The movie must gross around Rs 275 crore worldwide to just cover its costs. With Rs 179 crore in the bank after week one, it’s halfway there. But the slowing trend could make the remaining journey tricky.

There’s no doubt that Housefull 5 has found initial traction that many films these days don't get. The franchise’s brand value, combined with its comic appeal, has worked in its favor. Yet, mixed word-of-mouth might be impacting its weekday performance. For the film to emerge as a success, it needs a big jump in collections starting Friday. If it can replicate the 2nd weekend magic of the previous Housefull movies, and hold steady afterward, a respectable final total is possible.

All eyes are now on the second weekend. Housefull 5 faces moderate competition from Hollywood titles but it has enough screens to make an impact. Can Housefull 5 come back strong in its second weekend? We shall know that very soon.

