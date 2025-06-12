Meet actor who engaged in rift with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, allegedly dated superstar's wife, has kids with girlfriend out of wedlock

In today's Meet the Actor, we are talking about the star who kicked off his journey in front of the camera with confidence and style. Apart from making his admirers go gaga over his looks, he has proven his finesse by taking up diverse roles. Undoubtedly, he has carved a niche for himself, but it is his onscreen presence that grabbed headlines and his personal life too. So, can you guess this actor who reportedly had a fallout with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor? He is none other than Arjun Rampal!

Born on November 26, 1972, Arjun Rampal began working as a model and then transitioned into acting after a renowned fashion designer discovered him at a party in Delhi. He marked his acting debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. Unfortunately, the film couldn't do wonders at the box office. Later, Arjun went on to feature in the movie titled Deewaanapan opposite Dia Mirza. Further, the 52-year-old was featured in films such as Dil Ka Rishta, Asambhav, Yakeen, Ek Ajnabee, and Darna Zaroori Hai.

Arjun Rampal's alleged enmity with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

In 2006, Arjun was seen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and then arrived his breakthrough project, Don. The Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer earned him huge recognition and major success. However, a dramatic incident unfolded when reports of his possible fallout with Shah Rukh Khan surfaced during their stint on RA.One. Rampal was upset over cuts made to his role in the film.

Besides this, his alleged enmity with Ranbir Kapoor also grabbed eyeballs. According to the reports, Arjun was angry over how Ranbir was portrayed as a lead actor in Roy although he had a cameo appearance.

Another controversy erupted after Arjun Rampal's name showed up during Hrithik Roshan and Susssanne Khan's divorce, with reports suggesting his involvement with her. He was allegedly dating her, however, neither of them confirmed the same.

Talking about his personal life, the actor was married to Mehr Jesia but got separated after 20 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The actor is currently in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he has two children. Currently, both Arjun and his girlfriend are in no rush to marry!

