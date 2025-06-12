Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon targets debuting with staggering USD 80 million to USD 90 million in opening weekend

The upcoming live-action fantasy adventure movie, How to Train Your Dragon, is set to hit cinemas this weekend. Starring Mason Thames in the lead role, the movie is expected to emerge as a big attraction at the box office during its theatrical run.

How To Train Your Dragon aims to debut with USD 90 million in its first weekend

Bankrolled by DreamWorks Animation and Marc Platt Productions, How To Train Your Dragon is projected to debut with a staggering USD 80 million to USD 90 million in its opening weekend at the US box office. As per the current trends, the movie is expected to storm over USD 110 million in the international markets, with a significant simultaneous release in almost every foreign territory.

If the Mason Thames starrer meets the trade expectations, its opening weekend collection will be close to USD 200 million, as per the box office projections.

How To Train Your Dragon to lead the weekend, Lilo & Stitch and John Wick's prequel Ballerina to follow

The live-actioner will lead the weekend (June 13 to June 15) as it will have a 30% market share in the showcasing and will significantly diminish the other holdover releases, Lilo & Stitch and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Lilo & Stitch is expected to face strong competition from the new weekend release, with a drop of around 50% in its box office collections. Still, the movie has good potential to rake in over USD 14 million to USD 18 million in its fourth weekend, taking its domestic box office cume over USD 350 million. It leaves the film with a chance to flirt with Aladdin's lifetime cume (USD 356 million).

On the other hand, from the world of John Wick: Ballerina is projected to record a decent second weekend of USD 10 million to USD 14 million at the US box office.

How To Train Your Dragon cast, release date and sequel

Set to be distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, and others. The much-awaited fantasy adventure movie is all set to release on June 13, 2025, worldwide.

Interestingly, How To Train Your Dragon is already green-lit for a sequel, slated to release in 2027.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

