Anupamaa June 12, 2025 Episode Written Update: Raahi-Prem return to Ahmedabad, is Prarthana pregnant?

Anupamaa June 12, 2025 Episode Written Update: Anupama worries for Raahi. Raahi tells Prem that she doesn't want to come to Mumbai ever. She shares with him that she has bad memories of this place. Prem agrees and promises her that they will not come. Leela questions Prarthana for visiting a doctor after vomiting. Kinjal informs Leela that Prarthana suffered from acidity. Leela asks Prarthana to find a new house for her. Anupama gets emotional, recalling how Raahi insulted her.

Raahi tells Prem that she wants to return to Ahmedabad. Prem worries about Raahi's bad mood. Anupama is alone in the train, and a mentally challenged woman enters. The woman tries to hurt Anupama and accuses the latter of killing her son. Anupama imagines Khyati accusing her. Anupama jumps off the train and falls. She thinks about Khyati accusing her of killing Aryan.

Prarthana breaks down as she learns that she is pregnant. She requests Ansh not to tell anyone except Kinjal. He agrees. Anupama remembers Anuj and expresses her happiness at meeting Raahi on her birthday. Anupama is happy because Prem loves Raahi and is with her, despite all the misunderstandings. Anupama gets emotional seeing Raahi's bangle that is with her.

Bharti gets angry as Anupama didn't visit Pandit Manohar. Anupama apologizes to her and tells her that she will not be able to work at his dance class. Raahi and Prem leave for Ahmedabad. Parag calls and informs them that Pandit Manohar will be coming to Ahmedabad, and they can meet him in Ahmedabad only. Bharti requests Anupama to help her friend drape a saree for Vat Savitri pooja. Anupama thinks that it is Raahi's first Vat Savitri.

Raahi keeps Vat Savitri fast for Prem. Raahi worries about Maahi's feelings as the former decides to dress up for Prem. Raahi thinks that Maahi feels bad if she dresses up for the festival. Raahi thinks that it is all happening because of Anupama.

Meanwhile, Anupama prays for everyone. Raahi and Pari discuss how Maahi will be upset as it is Vat Savitri fast today, and she will feel left out. Raahi accidentally spills out that she met Anupama in Mumbai. Pari is shocked after learning that Raahi met Anupama in Mumbai. She asks Raahi if Prem knows about Anupama. Raahi refuses to discuss Anupamaa.

Prarthana decides to cook for everyone and work from home. Leela taunts her for taking obligations for them. Gautam learns about Prarthana's pregnancy. Prarthana shares with Ansh that she will keep the baby and take care of it. Ansh supports her decision. Prarthana misses Anupama.

Anupama helps Bharti's friend drape a saree. She then thinks about Raahi and Maahi. She imagines Raahi and Maahi accusing her of destroying their lives. She prays for her children. The episode ends.

