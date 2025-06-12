Was Aamir Khan fired from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr? Sitaare Zameen Par star spills truth

Darr was one such film that may have changed the trajectory of Shah Rukh Khan’s career in the film industry. He portrayed the negative shade brilliantly in Yash Chopra’s film, also starring Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. King Khan’s portrayal of an obsessed lover won him accolades. But can you imagine Aamir Khan in this role? Although he did not reveal for which role he was part of the film, he was in the movie until Yash Chopra decided to fire him.

Talking to Zoom, Aamir Khan made a big revelation. While discussing the hit films he refused to do, the topic of Darr came up. He was asked about rejecting Darr. To this, Khan corrected the interviewer and revealed that he had been kicked out of Darr.

Yes! You heard that right. Aamir admitted that he never said ‘no’ to the film. The reason for his being fired was that he demanded a joint reading session with the other actor. The Sarfarosh star wanted a joint narration from Yash Chopra, as it was a two-hero film, and it was a principle he followed. However, the ace director did not want it, so he fired Khan from the film.

He further added that everyone has their way of working, and if there is more than one actor involved in a project, then they should listen to the narration together. However, this did not happen in Darr, and as a result, he was not included in it. “Darr ko main na nahi bola tha, Darr ko maine haa bola tha. Mujhe Darr se nikala gaya tha,” said the actor.

We wonder if the iconic cult movie would have been the same if Aamir had been a part of it. And if he was considered for Sunny Deol’s role, then we might have seen the two Khans sharing the screen space. But some things are not meant to happen.

Well, on the work front, Aamir Khan is geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film will hit the screens on June 20 and is said to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

