Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa witness 'freak accident' at wrap-up party of Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane, best known for Sanam Teri Kasam, faced a ‘freak accident’ while he was enjoying the wrap-up party of his upcoming movie, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor shared a video on his social media handle and informed that everyone is safe.

Mishap unfolds at Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wrap-up party

In the shared video, Harshvardhan Rane, along with actress Sonam Bajwa, actor Shaad Randhawa, director Milap Zaveri, and other crew members can be seen celebrating the last day of the shoot, complete with cake, music, and a lightning-ambience, giving off festive vibes.

Meanwhile, a dramatic moment unfolds, adding thrill to the party when a big cluster of helium balloons unexpectedly bursts just 8-9 feet behind the crew. Luckily, no one is harmed.

The Taish actor captioned the video with, "You know God is on your films side when a mishap doesn't touch you. Thankfully everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5 night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of "ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT" when a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film (with an emoticon of film camera)."

Reacting to the incident, one user commented, "Bholenath aapke saath (with red heart). Another remarked, "Divine protection and passion go hand in hand when hearts like yours are involved So glad everyone is safe. Can't wait to see Ek Dewaane ki Deewaniyat create magic on screen! @harshvardhanrane.” A third user wrote, "Incidents doesn't happen out of nowhere. It is always a bigger sign from God."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat release date and clash

For the unversed, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a tragic love story that boasts a soulful music album. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie is slated to hit the screens on October 2nd, 2025. It is set to clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

