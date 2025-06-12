Meet Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra’s 1st wife who married him at 19- Rare PIC from 71st anniversary goes VIRAL

It is not a hidden fact that Dharmendra has 2 wives. The name of his first wife is Prakash Kaur. Although he went on to marry his second wife and popular Bollywood actress Hema Malini, he never got divorced from Kaur. Almost 71 years ago, the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ married his 1st wife on June 12. On their special day, son Bobby Deol dropped a rare picture of his parents. Today, we give you an insight into their love story.

How did Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra’s love story begin?

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur met in an arranged marriage setup long before he stepped into the world of entertainment. They got married in 1954, when Prakash was only 19 years old. Despite being an arranged marriage, they shared an emotional bond quite early on in their relationship.

What happened when Dharmendra stepped into acting?

While Dharmendra left for Mumbai to find his footing in the film industry, Prakash stayed back in Punjab to raise their kids. They had 4 kids, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol. As the actor rose to fame in the late 60s and early 70s, he started working with top heroines and stayed away from his family.

What happened after Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini?

In the late 70s, Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s on-screen romance turned into a real-life affair. The hit pair of the 70s fell in love in real life and wanted to get married. The actor did not divorce his 1st wife, instead converted to Islam to tie the knot with his 2nd wife. Prakash never spoke publicly about her husband’s decision, and neither created any drama over it. She continued to raise her children and take care of their family.

Bobby Deol’s wish for his parents on their anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby Deol dropped one of the most heartfelt pictures of his parents on their 71st anniversary. We can see Prakash Kaur sitting beside her husband and holding him. Dharmendra has a smile on his face and his happiness can be seen through his eyes. The two wore garlands, celebrating the occasion.

Indeed, it is a rare picture of the couple, and we cannot take our eyes off it.

