Scarlett Johansson Felt ‘Cagey’ While Working With Enormous Marvel Cast? Avengers Actress Says ‘Your Identity is Wrapped’

Scarlett Johansson portrayed the role of Natasha Romanoff in 9 Marvel films over the years and has left a lasting impact on fans, who will miss her in the upcoming Avengers films.

The actress sat down for a conversation with Interview Magazine, where she revealed that she felt “cagey” working alongside the enormous cast.

Johansson marked her last Marvel appearance in Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019. Apart from the actress, Chris Evans also left the MCU following the final movie of Phase 3.

Scarlett Johansson reveals feeling cagey while starring alongside Avengers cast

Speaking to the media portal, Scarlett Johansson shared that she felt like her identity was under wraps while starring alongside the Marvel cast.

The actress explained, "Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Chris (Evans), we were really dynamic.”

The Lost in Translation star further stated, "In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along. And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails; I can’t get a haircut.’”

The actress also added that those were just some silly problems, “but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes."

As for her new projects, Scarlett Johansson was praised for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, at the Cannes Film Festival. Moreover, the actress is set to return to the screens with Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside Jonathan Bailey. The movie will be released on July 4.

