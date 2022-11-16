Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor REVEAL why their show is so relevant
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's popular romcom, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is all set to stream from December 02 onwards on Voot.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to return with its fourth season and the loyal fans of the show are over the moon after hearing this news. The youth-based series features Niti Taylor (Nandini) and Parth Samthaan (Manik) in pivotal roles and their onscreen chemistry is much appreciated by the audience. They have numerous fan pages dedicated to the show and the actors, and once again, the couple is back to entertain with endless fun and drama on the digital platform Voot on December 02. The duo is lovingly called 'Manan' by their fans and ever since the news of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4's return surfaced, fans have been trending the hashtag 'Manan' almost every day on social media.
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's fans often wait curiously to see a glimpse of them, and Pinkvilla has got their hands on some exclusive pictures of this duo. Niti and Parth sitting by the beach and peacefully gazing at the sea is a sight to behold. These pictures are enough to make one tempted for a beach vacation. In another picture, Parth is trapped in a net while Niti looks at him in awe. Dressed in blue floral co-ords, the actress looked chic, and one can bookmark this look for their next vacation. Parth, on the other hand, looked stylish in a white shirt with leaf prints on it. These behind-the-scenes visuals from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 have amped up the excitement among the audience.
Parth Samthaan expresses his excitement about the show's return
Not just the fans but Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are also excited about shooting together and re-living their characters, Manik and Nandini respectively. While some shows go off air in a few months, very few have managed to stay relevant for over a decade and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of them. Speaking about its relevance, Parth Samthaan exclusively tells Pinkvilla, "It’s rare for any show to stay relevant for years, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like its previous seasons!"
Niti Taylor wishes for the audience to continue showering their love
Niti Taylor is full of gratitude for the love showered upon their show. "The amount of love that we have received for #MaNan and Nandini in Kaise Yeh Yaarian is beyond imaginable. I hope the audiences love our show and continue to shower the love upon us," concluded Niti Taylor.
About Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the biggest rom-com cult shows in the country that also enjoys a massive viewership. Apart from Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar, will be reviving their original characters in the show's new season. The show will stream free on Voot starting 2nd December 2022.
