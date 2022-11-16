Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor REVEAL why their show is so relevant

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to return with its fourth season and the loyal fans of the show are over the moon after hearing this news. The youth-based series features Niti Taylor (Nandini) and Parth Samthaan (Manik) in pivotal roles and their onscreen chemistry is much appreciated by the audience. They have numerous fan pages dedicated to the show and the actors, and once again, the couple is back to entertain with endless fun and drama on the digital platform Voot on December 02. The duo is lovingly called 'Manan' by their fans and ever since the news of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4's return surfaced, fans have been trending the hashtag 'Manan' almost every day on social media.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's fans often wait curiously to see a glimpse of them, and Pinkvilla has got their hands on some exclusive pictures of this duo. Niti and Parth sitting by the beach and peacefully gazing at the sea is a sight to behold. These pictures are enough to make one tempted for a beach vacation. In another picture, Parth is trapped in a net while Niti looks at him in awe. Dressed in blue floral co-ords, the actress looked chic, and one can bookmark this look for their next vacation. Parth, on the other hand, looked stylish in a white shirt with leaf prints on it. These behind-the-scenes visuals from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 have amped up the excitement among the audience.