Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan elated by audiences' love; 'Zindagi chalne ka nahi...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has often interacted with the audiences during breaks or sometimes when people request him for something. the actor never rejects their requests and happily fulfills their desires or answers their questions. Fans admire the actor the way he carries himself and his life journey to be an open book. In the promo, the actor is seen joking around with a fan who asks her about his energy and the actor looks surprised.

Amitabh Bachchan enlightens the audience about life

The upcoming episode promo shows that one of the female audience asks Big B a question that makes the actor not believe that he is aged now.

Here take a look-

A female audience from the show says, "Sir being 81 years old, how are you so energetic?' In response to this, the actor says, "Do you think I look 81." Another person from the audience says, "Aapka 18 years ka age hai na ki 81"(you are eighteen years old not eighty-one) and everybody starts laughing.

Later the actor acknowledges that he is happy to see them and they are the source of his energy and positivity. " Zindagi chalna ka nahi, Daudne ka name hai"(Life is not about walking, it is about running). Some of the fans in the comments also commented upon Amitji's spirit. A fan wrote, "HE LOOKS ALWAYS YOUNG."

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular Indian quiz-centric reality game show, is back with its fifteenth season, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The show has given many contestants the opportunity to win cash prizes and make their dreams come true. On August 14, 2023, the show's fans were treated to a great spectacle as the fifteenth season premiered.

