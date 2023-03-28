Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Tina Philip has to SAY about regressive content on Television

Kumkum Bhagya, among the top and longest-running television shows, has taken a leap of six years. Tina Philip, who was seen as the antagonist Rhea, has returned after the leap and is extremely excited about it. The viewers may expect to see Rhea in her negative avatar, trying to create a ruckus in Ranbir's (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. On the contrary, her character will be shown as a positive one, which may come as a surprise to the loyalists of Kumkum Bhagya. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Tina Philip opened up about the changes in her role, her return to the show, and regressive content on the television.

Tina Philip on the audience's expectations from Rhea's character in Kumkum Bhagya

Well, expect the unexpected. Like a lot of the people watching the show, thought Rhea my character is pretending to be all nice now and that she had some trick up her sleeve, but the truth is there is a genuine transformation now and people change just like in real life. Besides that, there are a lot of twists and turns coming up. So be prepared for a roller coaster ride.

Will the changed Rhea win Ranbir's heart?

His love for Prachi is never-ending and where there is love there is also a bit of drama. As for Rhea and Ranbir now at least they are good friends and Ranbir doesn't hate Rhea.

Do you feel the content of daily soaps is regressive?

No, that's not true. In fact, I've seen it always the other way round where Ranbir is mostly trying to win Prachi's heart. The entire story in TV shows is driven from the female lead's perspective so how can that be regressive?

