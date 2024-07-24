Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah Anniversary Special: From secret wedlock to welcoming twins

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah make for one of the most loved celebrity couples in the TV industry. The unique camaraderie and abundant amount of love that they share with each other have come to the forefront through their multiple public appearances together.

From the beginning itself, Krushna and Kashmera have a different kind of beauty in their bonding. The non-conformist duo has strongly stood the test of time and passed all tough phases with flying colors.

As the popular pair celebrate special moments in their lives today on completing 12 years of marriage, we bring you some lesser known facts about their personal lives. Read on to enjoy the roller coaster journey of love ft. Krushna and Kashmera.

How did Krushna and Kashmera meet?

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s love story is not like any other typical tale of love that we hear on a regular basis. It did not have a fairytale beginning, and there was nothing smooth in their twisted tale.

Kashmera was married to Hollywood producer Brad Listermann when she first crossed paths with Krushna. Problems arose in their marital bliss due to Brad’s excessive engagement in the movie My Bollywood Bride. The feeling of dejection made the actress fly back to Mumbai in 2006 and settle in the city permanently. She was still in two minds about separating from Brad.

Just like her personal life, Kashmera’s professional life was also going through turmoil. At this vulnerable time, she was longing for love and got the same after meeting Krushna. The two met for the first time on sets of their Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya in Jaipur.

Advertisement

How did Krushna and Kashmera’s relationship begin?

Krushna developed romantic feelings for Kashmera from day one of their meeting. However, his morale went down when he learned about Kashmera’s marriage. Krushna took a sigh of relief after knowing about the actress’ plan to part ways with her first husband and her being almost single.

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah, who was also getting the same vibes for Krushna, held herself back and viewed her feelings as just infatuation. She reasoned with herself that it could be the excitement of returning to films, which she was mistaking for love.

Jackie Shroff’s role in Krushna and Kashmera’s love story

Not many know that Jackie Shroff played a crucial role in bringing Krushna and Kashmera close. He used to tease them when they were shooting for Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, where Kashmera was Krushna’s heroine.

Krushna stood like a rock in Kashmera’s tough times. His support for her helped the diva battle all the difficulties during troubled times. Krushna, who was madly in love with Kashmera, didn’t even pay heed to the fact that Kashmera is ten years older than him.

Advertisement

After her official divorce from Brad in 2007, Krushna and Kashmera started dating each other, paving the way for an everlasting bond. The two never hesitated to express their love for each other. While they were extremely happy with each other, their respective families were upset with them and took a long time to accept their relationship. Krushna’s uncle Govinda refrained from talking to him for one year.

Misunderstandings due to Krushna’s alleged closeness with Tanushree Dutta

Everything was going well when the rumors of Krushna getting involved with actress Tanushree Dutta spread like wildfire. Kashmera got carried away by the speculations. She even confronted Tanushree when they bumped into each other at the airport.

Around the same time, Krushna and Kashmera were dancing as a couple on Nach Baliye. Despite experiencing issues in their relationship, they were performing well on the show. Krushna tried hard to make Kashmera believe that he was just friends with Tanushree. He ended up proposing to her on the stage of the reality show to prove his commitment to her. Kashmera accepted the proposal.

Advertisement

Krushna and Kashmera’s secret marriage

The duo, who had been vocal about their affair, kept their wedding under wraps for almost a year as their families weren’t convinced about their togetherness. They tied the knot at a church in Las Vegas in 2013. Interestingly, it was the same place where Kashmera got married to Brad Listermann.

In late 2014, Kashmera stunned one and all as she was spotted wearing sindoor at an event. It was revealed that the pair had been married to each other since June 2013. This was even before Krushna went down on his knees for Kashmera on Nach Baliye.

The duo had a traditional wedding in presence of their families and friends later, when everything fell into place and their loved ones showed support to their relationship.

Arrival of twins

Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin boys in June 2017. The babies were born through surrogacy and remained in neo-natal care for a brief period.

Speaking about embracing fatherhood, Krushna Abhishek said that he became more responsible after the arrival of kids. He, who would never rely on his producers or have a fear of being ousted from a show, started to be scared of the thought of what would happen if the show didn’t work. Krushna admitted that he was no longer as carefree as he used to be before becoming a father.

Advertisement

Krushna and Kashmera’s current life

Apart from cherishing every bit of life with their little munchkins, Krushna and Kashmera are working together on the weekend cookery show, Laughter Chefs. The program, which has a unique fusion of cooking and comedy, stars the couple as one of the celebrity pairs. Their dynamic on the show is getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt wishes to the passionate couple on their wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Indian reality TV shows to keep you glued to your seat: From Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bigg Boss