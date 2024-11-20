Kashmera Shah shares update after accident; find out why she didn’t let Krushna Abhishek leave shoot and visit her in LA

Kashmera Shah, who is currently in Los Angeles, suffered from an injury after she met with an accident earlier this week. Today, on November 20, she took to social media to share her first health update with her fans and followers. Concerned netizens and fans showered love on her and prayed for a quick recovery.

Kashmera Shah took to social media to share an update on her recovery. In her latest Instagram post, Kashmera uploaded a picture of herself resting on a bed with her nose covered in a bandage. Standing by her bedside was an elder person holding her hand, reflecting on the care and support she has received during this tough time.

Check out Kashmera Shah’s post below:

In her heartfelt post, Kashmera expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and prayers she received from her fans, friends, and family. “Thank you my social media family friends and long-lost friends for all your wishes and love. Your prayers and concern poured in thousands and I cannot tell you how touched I am,” she wrote.

The actress revealed that she was away from her family when the incident occurred, which took an emotional toll on her. Now back in Los Angeles, Kashmera shared that her bandage would be removed soon and promised to embrace the scar as a reminder of life’s unpredictability. “I will wear my scar with the knowledge that life is very short and we must thank God for every day that he has given us,” she mentions in her post.

Kashmera also gave a special shoutout to her Los Angeles friends and family who stood by her during her recovery. She mentioned her husband, actor Krushna Abhishek, who was ready to leave his shoot to take care of her. She concluded the note by saying, “The reason I did not let him come is because I did not want him to say, ‘Finally Naak kaat Li Apni.”

Kashmera’s friends Dipshikkha Nagppal, Munisha Khatwani, Tannaz Irani, and Reem Sameer, among others, prayed for her speedy recovery.

A few days ago, Kashmera had shared pictures of blood-soaked tissues, revealing the seriousness of her accident. She later explained that she had accidentally walked into a glass panel, which could have caused severe injuries but fortunately resulted only in a nose injury.

