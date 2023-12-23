National Farmers' Day EXCLUSIVE: Ikk Kudi Punjab Di actor Avinesh Rekhi reflects on significance of this day

In India, National Farmers' Day falls on December 23, 2023, coinciding with the birthday of Choudhary Charan Singh, the Prime Minister of India. Singh, a significant farmers' leader, played a crucial role in implementing various policies and provisions to uplift the farming community.

The day is celebrated to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of Farmers and agriculturists. On the special occasion, Pinkvilla got in touch with Avinesh Rekhi who plays the role of Ranjha in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, and asked him about the special day.

Avinesh Rekhi on National Farmers' Day

The Chhoti Sardaarrni actor said, “As a member of a family of farmers, I have personally witnessed the immense hard work they put in working in the fields. I believe that farmers play a very important role in our lives, without them we would not have anything to eat. They are the backbone of our country and I feel grateful to be a small part of the community."



Avinesh Rekhi on childhood memories related to farming

Talking about his farming days, Avinesh Rekhi added, "I cherish my childhood memories of accompanying my uncles to the fields and assisting them in various tasks such as sowing rice, harvesting cabbages and sugarcane, and even milking buffaloes. My family has always been very careful about not wasting food, and I have now instilled the same values in my kids as well. On this special day, we should take a moment to express our gratitude to all the farmers and appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Avinesh Rekhi's journey in the industry

Avinesh has popular shows like Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Mai Naa Bhoolungi in his kitty. However, he rose to fame with the Star Plus show Tu Suraj Mai Sanjh Piyaji. His stint in the show was widely appreciated.

After that, there has been no looking back for the actor as he kept bagging shows one after the other. His stint in Chhoti Sarrdarrni also gained him recognition followed by shows like Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na and his current show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

