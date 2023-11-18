EXCLUSIVE: Avinesh Rekhi talks about playing Ranjha Singh in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, calls it 'more challenging'

Following the huge success of Choti Sarrdaarni, Avinesh Rekhi is all geared up for his next show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. The actor exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and sat down to discuss a few aspects of his new character. As he dons a sporty Sikh look, Avinesh opens up about qualities that describe Ranjha Singh.

Avinesh Rekhi calls Ranjha Singh in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di mighty and resilient

When we asked the Choti Sarrdaarni fame about the qualities he might cite to explain Ranjha's personality, Avinesh Rekhi said that his new character has a strong build. Further, the actor added, 'Ranjha is a very mighty, resilient, respectful character who is poised in nature."

Opening up more, Avinesh revealed such qualities are very similar to what he adapts and endures. Additionally, he commented, "I can relate to it very easily."

Avinesh Rekhi expresses excitement about shooting for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

The actor has played varied roles over the years, whether as an antagonist in Madhubala or Mughal emperor Akbar in Maharana Pratap. So, when we asked Avinesh about things that led him to play Ranjha Singh, he highlighted the content and story factor.

He discussed, "It's the story and the content of the show (Ikk Kudi Punjab Di) that hooked me to play the character because the story revolves around the two characters, Heer and Ranjha, who are close-bonded friends." Divulging more, the actor added, "It is a different story from stories these days coming on television. So, it really excited me, and I said yes to it."

For the uninformed, Avinesh Rekhi is known for his appearance in Madhubala and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. However, the actor earned a major breakthrough after signing the dotted lines as Sarabjeet Singh alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Choti Sarrdaarni. While the former is running busy with his upcoming show, the latter created headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 16.

Coming to Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, the show will premiere on November 21 at 7 PM on Zee TV.

