EXCLUSIVE: Avinesh Rekhi feels blessed to wear turban in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di sporting a Sikh avatar

What a character Sarabjit Singh was in Choti Sarrdaarni! Avinesh Rekhi earned huge recognition for the role owing to his way of portraying it. Currently, Avinesh is all set for his upcoming drama show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. He talked exclusively to Pinkvilla and revealed a lot about his new role, Ranjha Singh.

Avinesh Rekhi says essaying Ranjha Singh in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is challenging

The Madhubala fame impressed his fans with his acting mettle and became a well-known figure in the television industry. Following the impressive success of Choti Sarrdaarni, Avinesh is again in a Sikh look, adapting a sporty personality. During the conversation with us, we asked whether he had set a bar for himself after the success of Choti Sarrdaarni.

Replying to it, the actor comments, "Well, yes, in a way. I got appreciation from people when I wore a turban in my previous show. It was kind of a realization that I look good in a turban, and I can portray the character well."

Further, Avinesh adds, "But this character (Ranjha Singh) is more challenging. Firstly I want to break the stereotype of being cast as the same guy and same character just because wearing a turban doesn't make me the same character as before. So, it's a challenge for me."

Look at the promo of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di here:

Avinesh Rekhi feels blessed to wear a turban in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

Opening up more, Rekhi explains, "I am very excited, first of all, to wear the turban as it's a blessing to me, and I love wearing it." Lastly, the actor comments, "People also like me in it. So, it's kind of positive for me."

Needless to say, Avinesh Rekhi has donned varied roles over the years. He appeared in Madhubala and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. However, the actor received a new milestone after curating headlines as Sarabjeet Singh in Choti Sarrdaarni. For the uninformed, the show had Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opposite him.

Back to Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, the show will premiere on Zee TV at 7 PM.

