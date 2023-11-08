EXCLUSIVE: Aanchal Khurana joins the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan; character details REVEALED

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has kept the viewers glued to the TV screens. The show recently had an interesting outdoor shoot wherein the cast and crew shot some of the important portions at a beautiful location in Thailand. Mohan has finally learned about Damini's true colors.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the makers have planned to introduce a new character to add more charm and thrill.

Aanchal Khurrana to play an IAS officer in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, Aanchal Khurana is all set to enter the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan in an important cameo role. Aanchal will play the character of an IAS officer who'll come to the rescue of the family in a tricky situation. Pinkvilla got in touch with Aanchal and she confirmed the buzz.

Have a look at a recent promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Aanchal talks about being a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

"I'm glad to be a part of the show as I've heard many great things about the makers of the show and was looking forward to working with them. I debuted as an actor on Zee TV with Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, so, it is like a homecoming for me. My very good friend Sambhavana is a part of the show as well."

She added, "I am playing a very different character than what I've played so far. I am a firm and serious IAS officer in the show who has entered the scene as a result of a hijack situation. Her look is similar to that of Rani Mukherji's from Mardaani. I love the feel of it."

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan features popular actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy. Sambhabana Mohanty plays the negative role in the show while Keerti Nagpure plays Mohan's first wife. Reeza Choudhary plays the character of Mohan and Tulsi's daughter Gungun. She also considers Radha as a friend and mother- figure.

