Rithvik Dhanjani EXCLUSIVE: DateBaazi host lists down the dos and don'ts for Gen Z dating

Actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani , with several years of experience in the entertainment industry, is back with the reality show, DateBaazi. The series is a blend of modern dating and traditional matrimonial arrangements. The promo of this series is already out and its novel concept of the person interacting with their prospective date's parents before meeting their actual date is hilarious. Rithvik is excited to be on board for this limited episodes' series that starts streaming on Amazon Mini from December 1. Sharing his excitement about the same, Rithvik, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, stated that he is confident about Gen Z and Millennials relating to the show.

"I was like 'bizarre' and there's no way I am going to get my parents to choose a date for me because it would be so atrocious. So, just that thought made me go, 'Damn, this is going to be such a fun and a cool show' because the singles are going to be so petrified by what their parents are going to do. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch this. We had so much fun on the show, and I remember one of my initial days' directors had told me, 'Whatever project you are doing, and if you are really having fun, the team is really happy and you are enjoying... working on the set, no matter what you do, it will always translate to the audience' I am 200 percent sure that this is going to translate to the audience, and they are going to love it."

"I am always excited about my work and everything that I do. The excitement never really goes but this show in itself is very exciting. The idea, the concept, the germ of this entire show is that the parents come and experience the Gen Z culture. They get culture shock after culture shock, which is really hilarious to watch," said the show's host.

On Gen Z dating adding up to a person's anxiousness

The actor states a few things that shouldn't be done when you are dating, or else that would just lead to confusion. Rithvik asserted, "I feel anxiety and anxiousness, all these things have a lot of variables put into play. It's not about someone ghosting you but it does add a certain level of anxiety or insecurity to a lot of people because they constantly have the fear of rejection. Now the thing is that fear of rejection doesn't really come from social media. Rejection comes from maybe their childhood, their homes, maybe the way they are conditioned, and their environment. So, I don't think I would rather sort of blame only the dating game for people being so anxious. But yes, in this situationship, this idea of anxiousness when it comes to romantic relationships, a lot of people are all over the place with their sensitivities. It's because they truly don't know what they want, what their grounding is."

On being casual about relationships

He continued, "This idea of 'let's go with the flow' is great but go with your own flow. Create your own flow. What people in today's times do is, they run behind instant validation and gratification. 'ki kisine thoda sa pyaar aur thoda sa care dikha diya toh laga arre ye toh jeevan bhar ka pyaar hai' aisa nahi hota hai dost. (Someone showers little love and care, you go like or this is my forever love. No, that's now how it works, my friend). You have to give yourself importance more than anything else in this world, you have to stand your ground, you have to know what you like, and what you don't, and you have to be vocal about things that you are not okay with.. And if you are not okay with those things, you walk out, and that is what I would do in a scenario like this.

Rithvik talks about situationships and how to make relationships work

"These situationships have a plethora of options available. As I said, social media is good also but also bad because what is love at the end of the day? It's a work in progress every single day. You have to fall in love with the same person over and over again for years. You are not going to feel the initial butterflies and the honeymoon phase for the rest of your life. You will have to create moments, you will have to constantly work on them. It's hard work and that's when you find companionship. I don't think people really work hard, mainly because they truly don't know who they are and what they want. This anxiety and all of these issues that people are facing and throwing these terms all around like depression and all of these things, they are actually rooted in themselves and not in the other person. So, what I would say is, everyone has to sort of look inwards and not outwards to understand where this anxiety and all of this is coming from. It's not just the dating game," concluded Rithvik Dhanjani.