Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Puja Sharma; 'Shyam Pathak helped me with scenes'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently exploring one of the much-awaited tracks related to Popatlal's wedding. Ever since the show began, Popatlal has been established as an eligible bachelor and wants to get married, however, he hasn't got his match yet.

The show recently witnessed the entry of actress Puja Sharma who plays the character of Anokhi, Popatlal's love interest in the show. Pinkvilla connected with Puja and asked him about bagging the show, experience working with Shyam Pathak, and more. Read on to know more.

Puja Sharma on bagging Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Speaking about bagging the show, Puja Sharma said, "I got a call from the coordinator and he told me about this role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He informed me that it was a cameo for five to six episodes. Usually, I wouldn't have taken it up if it was for some other TV show, but since it was the most popular and longest-running show, I decided to take it up."

She added, "I gave my audition and within an hour, I was told that I was selected for the role. I was elated."

Have a look at the promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Puja on the first day shoot at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets

Sharing more about her experience about the first day, Sharma said, "My first scene was in the Gada Electronics and I was so excited to be on that set. I have seen the same set-up on TV and it left me nostalgic. We also shot at a popular mall and there were so many people gathering to take a picture with Popatlal. We had around 15 bouncers, but still, the crowd was crazy behind him. After the shoot, people also came to me for pictures. It was a great experience."

Puja Sharma on working with Shyam Pathak (Popatlal)

Talking about working with Shyam Pathak, Puja said, "When I met Mr. Shyam Pathak who plays Popatlal in the show, I informed him that I hadn't done a comedy genre project before. I asked him to guide me through the scenes and he was humble enough to do the same. He would give his suggestions to me that helped me to better the scenes."

She added, "Through our conversations, I also realized that we shared the same qualifications and educational background. He is also a CA inter-qualified and so am I, so we connected through that also and had conversations regarding the same."

How do Popatlal and Anokhi meet?

As per the promo of the Asit Modi-produced show, Sodhi takes the Tapu Sena out at a mall and asks Popatlal to join as he may find the girl of his dreams in the mall. Excited Popatlal agrees to visit the mall where he collides with Anokhi and gets mesmerized by her beauty while a Bollywood number plays in the background.

It will be interesting to see if Popatlal will finally find his match and get married. However, with Puja's revelations of her role being a cameo, we assume that it won't happen this time around and Popatlal will have to remain a bachelor for a while until the makers rope in a continuity character opposite him in the show.

