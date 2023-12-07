TRP Report Week 48: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie continue to rank ahead of Anupamaa

It is that time of the week! It is the TRP time.

Makers eagerly wait every Thursday to find out if the twists that they introduced in their TV shows are liked by the viewers or not. Many producers change the storyline of their shows if they see a dip in the TRPs. They get clarity over audiences' preferences in TV shows.

This is the 48th week of the year and there are no major changes in TRPs of the shows compared to the last week.

Here are the top shows that worked pretty well on the TRP charts.

No.1: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to top the charts. The show has been consistent since a few weeks and audiences are loving the interesting twists in the show. The current track of the show revolves around major altercations between Vinayak and Savi because of Ninad's treatment.

Meanwhile, Reeva has returned in Ishaan's life but he doesn't want her back in his life. In the 48th week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 2.5 points on the TRP chart.

No. 2: Imlie

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao's Imlie is steady at the second spot. The show's current track revolves around Agastya not being able to trust Imlie. He continues to hurt Imlie by reminding her about her odd jobs and the fact that they're in a contractual marriage. Agastya still thinks that Imlie is only with him just for the sake of money.

Imlie secured 2.0 points on the TRP chart.

No. 3: Anupamaa

Anupamaa is struggling hard to maintain the TRPs and regain its top spot. The show at present ranks third with 1.9 ratings. The current track of the show revolves around Choti Anu being manipulated by Malti Devi and Pakhi. She has now started to misbehave with Anupamaa.

No. 4: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The makers teased the viewers with the track of Daya Ben's return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The move got the show at the fourth spot in the TRP list with 1.9 ratings. However, the show also got into a controversy as angry fans carried a trend of #BoycottTMKOC on Twitter (now X).

Producer of the show Asit Modi recorded a special message for the viewers of the show promising Daya's return in the show.

No. 5: Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav

The mythological show on the eternal love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Tandav climbed up on the TRP charts to the fifth spot with 1.9 points. The current track of the show features Shiv and Parvati getting their first baby.

No. 6: Teri Meri Doriyaan

The ratings of Teri Meri Doriyaan slipped by one point. In the 48th week, the show ranks sixth with a 1.8-point rating. The current track of the show revolves around Garry's return into Sahiba and Angad's lives as they deal with the confusion of Angad's lookalike Sunny Sood.

No. 7: Parineeti

Colors' show Parineeti is finally getting the viewers excited with it's current track. The upcoming track will have Rajveer and Parineet's wedding. Parineet has agreed to get married to Rajveer much to Neeti's dismay. It will be interesting to see if Parineeti and Rajveer will finally come together or not. The current week's TRP of the show is 1.8 points.

No. 8: Pandya Store

Pandya Store continues with its decent ratings. The show secured 1.7 points in the 48th week. The current track has Suman being shattered with Pandya Store being at stake.

No. 9: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped considerably. The show secured 1.7 points in the TRP charts this week. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan fulfilling Akshara's last wish of marrying and looking after Abhira. However, the Poddar family is against Armaan and Abhira's wedding.

No. 10: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si secured 1.7 points in the 48th week. The current track of the show revolves around Vandana and Kunal agreeing to get married for the sake of Tara.

However, as per the new promo, Kunal's first wife Sonia will return and plead for one last chance from Kunal. This leaves Vandana in dismay.

