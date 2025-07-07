Tumm Se Tumm Tak EXCLUSIVE: Niharika Chouksey reacts to criticism of 27-year age gap between her and Sharad Kelkar's character

Niharika Chouksey is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the industry at a very young age. After impressing fans in numerous shows, she is now seen in a new show titled Tumm Se Tumm Tak. Here, Niharika's co-star is the entertainment industry's popular actor, Sharad Kelkar. The storyline of the show focuses on a mature love story. While Sharad portrays the role of a 46-year-old businessman, Arya, Niharika plays Anu, a 19-year-old girl.

When the promos were released, Tumm Se Tumm Tak received backlash from the audience for the 27-year age gap between the two lead characters. In an exclusive conversation, Niharika broke her silence on Tumm Se Tumm Tak being trolled for the age difference. She also spoke about her experience of working with Sharad Kelkar.

Niharika Chouksey reacts to Tumm Se Tumm Tak getting trolled for 27-year age gap

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Niharika was asked if the trolling regarding the 27-year age gap between her and Sharad Kelkar's character affects her. Answering this, she said, "Not actually." Further, expressing her thoughts on trolls, the actress quoted, "Any publicity is good publicity."

Niharika explained, "Jinko nahi pasand aaya hai voh log sirf trailer se judge kar rahe hai. I am sure jab voh episode dekhenge first, unko bhi Anu aur Arya se pyaar ho jayega (Those who don't like it, are judging by watching the trailer. I'm sure when they watch the episode, even they will love Anu and Arya)."

Niharika opens up on working with Sharad Kelkar

Talking about her experience of working with Sharad Kelkar, Niharika expressed, "Sharad sir senior hai. Unhone itna time diya hai iss craft ko. Jitni meri umar bhi nahi hai utna unhone craft ko time diya hai toh mai roz unse kuch na kuch sikhti hu (Sharad sir is very senior. He has given a lot of time to the craft. I'm not even of that age. So I learn every day from him).”

She elaborated, "Barikiya sikhti hu and he is so down to earth, so ye sikhti hu ki itni uchayi pe pohoch ke bhi aap grounded reh sakte ho (I learn small things. He is so down-to-earth. I learn from him that after reaching heights also you can stay grounded)."

Niharika Chouksey reveals facing casting couch 'slightly'

When asked if she ever faced the casting couch while being approached for work, the 20-year-old revealed that she never faced any such situation because her mom accompanies her most of the time.

However, the Faltu actor cited, "Casting couch maine slightly face kiya hai jab kisine phone pe kuch thoda sa baat karne ki koshish ki ho but I never faced this (I did face casting couch slightly over call when someone said something and tried but I never faced it)."

Niharika continued, "Kabhi South ke project ke calls aate hai, unn sab mei I experienced this. Indian Television I feel is the best medium kyuki aapko yaha aapke Talent se kaam milta hai (When I get calls for South projects, there I experienced this. Indian Television I feel is the best medium because here you get work through your talent)."

She added, "I think most of the calls are fraud."

Discussing her show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Niharika expressed her excitement for its release and stated that she is confident they have created a quality program that the audience will enjoy.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak premiered on July 7.

