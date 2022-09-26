Will Surbhi Chandna take up Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi if approached? Actress answers- EXCLUSIVE

While the excitement is at its peak with Sherdil Shergill premiering on Monday, September 26, Surbhi Chandna's fans also desire to see her in reality shows. Non-fiction shows like Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi are among the top shows, and the finale of the latter show was concluded recently and Tushar Kalia was declared the winner of season 12. During an exclusive interview with Surbhi, Pinkvilla asked her about the craze around reality shows and if she would ever participate.

Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her performance and keeps treating her fans with interesting pictures on her Instagram. Over the past few years, Surbhi has proved her mettle as an actor and is one of the most sought-after actresses in the business. Fans love her cheerful nature, and are excited to see her play the role of Manmeet Shergill in the television show, Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two have reunited after the success of the supernatural show, Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna on doing reality shows if offered

Reacting to this question, Surbhi Chandna shared, "Of course! I would love to do reality shows but maybe as a host. I'm not saying that I won't do it as a contestant because never say never. As an actor, if I am doing a particular show, then my entire focus is on that show. I can't juggle between 3-4 shows. I am not going to deny but I love watching Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. At times, Dheeraj shows his performance clips also to me, and it's fun to watch them. I am rooting for DD obviously because he's my friend but Gashmeer (Mahajani) is looking so good, he's dancing so well. I do catch up once in a while whenever time permits."

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 anymore, as he had to quit it midway owing health issues.

Surbhi Chandna's character in Sherdil Shergill

Talking about her character in Sherdil Shergill, Surbhi Chandna told us, "I love the way she (Manmeet) is. She is very fearless and very headstrong and has taken some decisions in her life which are deemed fit for her whether the decisions taken are against her family's will or taken independently. That's what I like about Manmeet Shergil, she is today's girl, who is not afraid of anything in life."

