31 Most Beautiful Chinese Women with Jaw-dropping Beauty

China is an incredible country known for its technology, architectural wonders, and beautiful people. The beauty of this country lies in its people, and China is blessed with the most beautiful Chinese women who come from various walks of life. Be it Zhang Ziyi or Hui Raqo, all these Chinese beauties have captivated the world with their talents and skills. They are not just admired for their stunning looks but also for their warm personalities, kind hearts, and intelligence.

They have set a mark in the world and paved the way for others. The beauty of these Chinese women is unmatchable and truly remarkable. Learn more about the childhood and achievements of the most beautiful women in China and don’t miss a chance to be inspired by these Chinese beauties.

Most Beautiful Chinese Women Who Will Leave You Awestruck

1. Zhang Ziyi

Birthdate: 9 February, 1979

Birthplace: Beijing, China

Profession: Actress, Model

Zhang Jiyi is a popular celebrity and has been honored with the title of one of the Four Dan Actresses of China. She began her dance training at the age of 8 and later joined a dance academy in Beijing. She started her career with TV commercials and made her TV debut in the Chinese film Touching Starlight. Since then, she has starred in various movies, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Rush Hour 2, My Wife is a Gangster 2, and many others. She has also appeared in numerous reality shows and music videos and is also a recipient of various accolades.

2. Tang Wei

Birthdate: 7 October, 1979

Birthplace: Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Profession: Actress

Tang Wei is the only child of her parents and aspired to become a lawyer or an archaeologist. She was loved by her teachers, who described her as a studious girl who would finish her homework on time. However, fate had a different path in store for her when she was discovered by Stan Lai, a theatre director, who recommended her to various directors. Tang Wei has since emerged as a phenomenal actress with various movies to her name, including Late Autumn, A Tale of Three Cities, Only You, and more. She is also Miss Universe China 2004 finalist and recipient of various prestigious awards.

3. Yang Mi

Birthdate: 12 September, 1986

Birthplace: Xuanwu District, Beijing, China

Profession: Actress, Singer, Television Producer

The term 'multi-talented' truly applies to Yang My, given her proficiency in various fields. She started her career in the entertainment industry with the TV series Tang Ming Huang, wherein she played the role of a young Princess Xianyi. She was only four when she bagged the role and has since delivered outstanding performances in several movies and TV shows. In 2013, Yang Mi made her debut as a producer with the web series V Love. She is one of the most followed celebrities on Weibo.

4. Xu Qing

Birthdate: January 22, 1969

Birthplace: Beijing, China

Profession: Actress

Xu Qing, popularly known as Summer Qing, is one of the most beautiful Chinese women. Her debut movie was Life on a String (1990). Xu Qing has starred in various movies and TV shows and is considered one of the most versatile actresses in China. Her acting prowess has garnered her numerous accolades and prestigious awards.

5. Zhang Zilin

Birthdate: March 22, 1984

Birthplace: Weihai, Shandong, China

Profession: Actress, singer, fashion model

Zhang Zilin is a well-known figure in China having achieved the titles of Miss China World and Miss World in 2007. Coming from an academically focused family, Zhang dedicated considerable time to her studies while also nurturing a passion for sports from a young age. Beginning at the age of eight, she embarked on training in various athletic activities. She attended the University of Science and Technology Beijing to pursue a degree in business administration. She started her modeling career in 2003 and made her acting debut with the movie The Underdog Knight 2 in 2011.

6. Victoria Song

Birthdate: February 2, 1987

Birthplace: Qingdao, Shandong, China

Profession: Singer, dancer, actress, host, model, author

Her name itself has the word “Song” in it, so one can imagine how beautiful her voice must be. She is truly iconic and a jack of all trades. Victoria began studying traditional Chinese dance at the Beijing Dance Academy at a young age. Later, she participated in the Beijing dance competition, wherein she got scouted by an SM Entertainment casting agent. Victoria then appeared in various music videos and TV commercials. She rose to fame with the reality show We Got Married Season 2 in 2011. Victoria Song is indeed one of the most beautiful Chinese actresses.

7. Li Bingbing

Birthdate: 27 February, 1973

Birthplace: Wuchang, Heilongjiang, China

Profession: Actress, singer

This famous Chinese star didn't aspire to become an actress and wanted to become a teacher. But eventually, she developed an interest in acting and enrolled in the Shanghai Theatre Academy in 1993. The movie Seventeen Years got her the fame she truly deserved. She is often regarded as an "action actress" and has even won various prestigious awards for her terrific performances.

8. Hui Ruoqi

Birthdate: 4 March, 1991

Birthplace: Dalian, Liaoning, China

Profession: Volleyball player

Hui Ruoqi is a former volleyball player of China and served as the 15th Captain of China Women's National Volleyball Team. Hui's parents too were volleyball players, and she got selected for the national team in 2007. Ruoqi is one of the most prominent sportswomen in China.

9. Crystal Liu

Birthdate: August 25, 1987

Birthplace: Wuhan, Hubei, China

Profession: Actress, singer, model

Crystal Liu, also known by her stage name Liu Yifei, is widely recognized as one of the prettiest Chinese actresses. She began her artistic journey by enrolling in the esteemed Beijing Film Academy, where her talent was quickly noticed. In 2003, Liu made her debut on television with the captivating series The Story of a Noble Family.

However, it was her remarkable portrayal of Zhao Ling'er in the enchanting fantasy action drama Chinese Paladin that garnered her immense praise from critics and viewers alike. Since then, she has graced numerous popular TV shows and movies, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Not only that, but Liu has also ventured into the world of music, having released several singles that have resonated with her fans.

10. Tiffany Tang

Birthdate: 6 December, 1983

Birthplace: Shanghai, China

Profession: Actress, singer

Tiffany Tang is a popular Chinese actress and singer who has done noteworthy roles in a variety of movies and TV shows. She made her acting debut in the TV series Carol of Zhenguan. She gained prominence in the industry after starring in a Chinese TV series Chinese Paladin 3 in 2009. Renowned for her exceptional talent, she stands as one of the most gifted Chinese actresses, with a remarkable collection of prestigious awards under her belt.

11. Yu Shuxin

Birthdate: 18 December, 1995

Birthplace: Shanghai, China

Profession: Actress, singer

Yu Shuxin studied Fashion Media in college and debuted as a TV actress in the drama Border Town Prodigal. She gained recognition as a participant in the reality program Youth With You 2, and her journey continued to flourish as she secured roles in a diverse range of movies and TV shows. Among her notable musical accomplishments are standout tracks like Gwalla and Loss of Memory.

12. Zhao Lusi

Birthdate: 9 November, 1998

Birthplace: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Profession: Actress, singer

Zhao Lusi, popularly known as Rosy, is among the most beautiful Chinese women. Her entry into the entertainment industry commenced when she took on the role of the host for the reality program Huo Xing Qing Bao Ju, marking the beginning of her remarkable journey. Zhao is best known for her roles in The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020) and Love Like the Galaxy (2022).

13. Pan Xiaoting

Birthdate: February 25, 1982

Birthplace: Yanzhou District, Jining, Shandong

Profession: A pool player

Pan Xiaoting, also known as the "Queen of Nine Ball" is one of the best Chinese pool players. Pan's immense popularity stems from her groundbreaking achievement as the first Chinese woman to compete full-time on the WPBA Tour.

14. Wang Feifei

Birthdate: April 27, 1987

Birthplace: Haikou, Hainan, China

Profession: Singer, actress

Wang Feifei is one of the most talented singers in China. She was keen to learn dancing from a young age and studied dance at a school in Guangzhou. She was recruited by JYP Entertainment in 2007. Wang Feifei debuted as a solo singer in 2016 with the digital single Fantasy. She has showcased her talent in variety shows and movies.

15. Zhao Lina

Birthdate: September 18, 1991

Birthplace: Shanghai, China

Profession: Football player

Zhao Lina, known as Nana, proudly represents China's national football team as their skilled goalkeeper. With a burning ambition to establish herself as a prominent figure in the sports industry, she has become the face of women's football in her country.

16. Wang Likun

Birthdate: March 22, 1985

Birthplace: Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China

Profession: Actress, dancer

She is also known as Claudia Wang and is one of the most beautiful women in China. She learned to dance at the Beijing Dance Academy and debuted as an actress in 2004 with the TV series Seven Swordsmen. She is best known for her roles in Beauty's Rival in Palace, Beijing Youth, and Barber.

17. Yao Chen

Birthdate: 5 October, 1979

Birthplace: Shishi, Quanzhou, Fujian, China

Profession: Actress

Yao Chen, known for her mesmerizing beauty, developed a passion for dance at a young age. She honed her skills in Chinese folk dance at Beijing Dance Academy before venturing into acting. Yao made her theatrical debut in the play A Story of Lala's Promotion after attending the Beijing Film Academy. Beyond her artistic pursuits, she is an active advocate and was honored with the esteemed “Top Influence Award” in 2016.

18. Liu Shishi

Birthdate: 10 March, 1987

Birthplace: Beijing, China

Profession: Actress

Liu Shishi is a trained ballet dancer and debuted as a TV actress with the series The Moon and the Wind in 2005. She is best known for her roles in Chinese Paladin 3, Scarlet Heart, and Imperial Doctress. She has graced the screens in various music videos, TV shows, and movies, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

19. Gong Li

Birthdate: 31 December, 1965

Birthplace: Shenyang, Liaoning, China

Profession: Actress, singer

Gong Li is one of the most beautiful Chinese women who has starred in various critically acclaimed movies. Some of her best works include Ju Dou, Raise the Red Lantern, Farewell My Concubine, and more. Gong Li was voted the most beautiful woman in China in the year 2006.

20. Dilraba Dilmurat

Birthdate: June 3, 1992

Birthplace: Ürümqi, Xinjiang, China

Profession: Actress

From a young age, she attended a dance school and eventually became a member of the Xinjiang Song and Dance Troupe in 2007. Since then, she has ventured into the world of television, starring in numerous TV shows. However, it was her breakthrough role in the 2017 comedy series Pretty Li Huizhen that made her come into the spotlight. With her exceptional talent, she has also gained recognition as an endorser for multiple brands, solidifying her status as one of China's most talented women.

21. Zhou Dongyu

Birthdate: 31 January, 1992

Birthplace: Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China

Profession: Actress

Zhou Dongyu's childhood was marked by hardships, as she faced the unfortunate loss of her father at a young age. To add to the challenges, her mother eventually remarried. However, she was passionate about doing something big and showed interest in gymnastics. She had no experience in acting, but she was still picked by Zhang Yimou to play the role of Jing Qiu in his movie Under the Hawthorn Tree. After that, there was no looking back for her and she starred in numerous blockbuster hits. She is undoubtedly one of the prettiest women in China.

22. Ni Ni

Birthdate: 8 August, 1988

Birthplace: Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Profession: Actress

Ni is one of the most promising Chinese actresses who rose to fame with her portrayal of Yu Mo in the critically acclaimed movie The Flowers of War. She serves as a brand ambassador for various brands and is also a global spokesperson for Uniqlo.

23. Gao Yuanyuan

Birthdate: 5 October, 1979

Birthplace: Yungang Residential District, Fengtai District, Beijing, China

Profession: Actress, model

Gao Yuanyuan, without any formal acting training, had a remarkable start when she caught the attention of industry insiders while walking on the streets of Beijing. This led to her first breakthrough in a TV commercial. She made her debut in the film Spicy Love Soup in 1997, and since then, she has become renowned as a timeless actress, captivating audiences with her extraordinary acting abilities that have the power to make anyone fall in love with her performances.

24. Fan Bingbing

Birthdate: 16 September, 1981

Birthplace: Yantai, Shandong, China

Profession: Model, actress, singer, TV producer

Fan Bingbing has left an indelible mark in various industries, showcasing her impeccable talent in acting, modeling, singing, and producing. Her versatility and skill have solidified her reputation and established her name as a force to be reckoned with across these diverse fields. She is one of the most beautiful Chinese women and is known for her roles in Cell Phone, The 355, Buddha Mountain, and so on.

25. Zhu Zhu

Birthdate: July 19, 1984

Birthplace: Beijing, China

Profession: Actress, singer, hostess

Zhu is one of the most famous Chinese beauties and is renowned for her superb acting and hosting skills. She started learning piano when she was three years old, and later on performed in the play Beauty and the Beast. She served as the host of music programs on China's local MTV network and released her first music album in 2009.

26. Zhou Jieqiong

Birthdate: December 16, 1998

Birthplace: Taizhou, Zhejiang, China

Profession: Singer, actress, dancer

She is professionally known as Jieqiong and is a renowned actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for her roles in Legend of Fei, Miss Truth, and Be My Princess. She participated in the survival show Produce 101 and finished in sixth place. Later, she became one of the members of the South Korean girl group I.O.I. Her singles Why and Get It received lots of love from the fans. She is truly a star!

27. Li Zhenying

Birthdate: 16 January, 1996

Birthplace: Shanghai, China

Profession: Model

Joyce Li, also known as Li Zhenying, stands as one of China's most captivating women, having claimed the prestigious title of Miss Universe China 2016. Her enchanting beauty knows no bounds, captivating the attention of all who lay eyes upon her. Beyond her physical allure, she possesses a charismatic personality that effortlessly captivates everyone she encounters.

28. Gigi Lai

Birthdate: 1 October, 1971

Birthplace: British Hong Kong

Profession: Actress, singer

Gigi Lai, a name that resonates with beauty and talent, possesses the ability to deliver captivating performances and enchanting melodies. However, her path to success was paved with challenges. At the tender age of 14, her family faced financial ruin, thrusting Gigi into a position of responsibility. Determined to support her loved ones, she embarked on a journey in the entertainment industry, diligently earning a living. Today, Gigi Lai stands as a well-known figure, celebrated for her remarkable talent and resilience in the face of adversity. She is indeed one of the most skilled actresses and singers worldwide.

29. Lin Yun

Birthdate: April 16, 1996

Birthplace: Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

Profession: Actress

Lin Yun is one of the most stunning Chinese actresses who rose to fame with the movie The Mermaid in 2016. Some of her notable performances are in the movies The Mermaid, Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons 2, and Genghis Khan.

30. Zhao Wei

Birthdate: 12 March, 1976

Birthplace: Wuhu, Anhui, China

Profession: Actress, director, singer, producer

Zhao Wei, renowned for her mesmerizing beauty, possesses a diverse range of talents beyond what meets the eye. While many recognize her as one of the most beautiful Chinese women, not everyone is aware of her extensive training in dance, piano, and the delicate art of Chinese ink-wash painting. Her hard work in the acting industry yielded unexpected results and she became one of the highest-paid actresses in China. Zhao Wei is best known for Shaolin Soccer, Red Cliff, Crazy Fist, and so on.

31. Du Juan

Birthdate: September 15, 1982

Birthplace: Shanghai, China

Profession: Model, Ballet dancer, actress

Du Juan, recognized as both a trained ballet dancer and a celebrated model, has graced the runway for esteemed fashion designers such as Chanel, Valentino, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Roberto Cavalli. Du Juan has also starred in several movies including Lost in Hong Kong, Europe Raiders, Where the Wind Blows, and many more.

Conclusion

Our list comprises Chinese women of extraordinary beauty, each hailing from diverse backgrounds and journeys. These remarkable individuals have ascended to the pinnacle of success through their unparalleled talent, unwavering dedication, and unwavering passion for their respective crafts. There is no denying the fact that all these Chinese beauties have left no stone unturned in becoming successful. Their stories serve as valuable sources of inspiration, offering lessons from which we can all learn and draw motivation.

