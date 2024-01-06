10 tallest Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma; list INSIDE
Bollywood industry is blessed with a bunch of talented and beautiful actresses. They not only motivate young actors but also are fashion inspirations.
Check the list of 10 tallest Bollywood actresses
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is an internationally acclaimed actress and fashion and youth icon. Apart from being famous for her versatile roles and captivating performances in Bollywood films, she is also known as India's ambassador for mental health. She was a national-level badminton player before she discovered her love for the acting world. However, she rose to stardom with her charm and talent. As soon as she made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, she proved that she was a tall racehorse. She is one of the most tallest actresses in the film industry.
The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).
- Birthdate: January 5
- Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark
Top 5 Deepika Padukone movies are:
2. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is a British actress and model who primarily works in the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood. made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom, but it was her role in the 2005 film Sarkar that brought her recognition.
The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).
- Birthdate: July 16
- Birthplace: Hong Kong
Top 5 Katrina Kaif movies are:
- Namastey London
- Ek Tha Tiger
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Dhoom 3
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan
3. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and film producer. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 and has since appeared in several successful films.
The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).
- Birthdate: May 1
- Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Top 5 Anushka Sharma movies are:
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Band Baaja Baraat
- PK
- Sultan
- NH10
4. Diana Penty
Diana Penty is an Indian film actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the film Cocktail and has since appeared in several successful Bollywood films.
The actress's height is 5’ 8” (Approx).
- Birthdate: November 2
- Birthplace: Maharashtra, Mumbai
Top 5 Diana Penty movies are:
- Cocktail
- Shiddat
- Happy Bhag Jayegi
- Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
- Bloody Daddy
5. Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen is a popular Indian actress and model who won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She made her acting debut with the film Dastak in 1996 and has appeared in numerous films such as Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Aankhen. She has also acted in web series, including Aarya. She is known for her philanthropic work and is a supporter of various charitable organizations.
The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx)
- Birthdate: November 19
- Birthplace: Hyderabad
Top 5 Sushmita Sen movies are:
- Biwi No. 1
- Main Hoon Na
- Aankhen
- Sirf Tum
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
6. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema. With a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards to her name, she made her acting debut after completing an engineering degree.
The actress's height is 5' 7" (approx).
- Birthdate: July 27
- Birthplace: New Delhi
Top 5 Kriti Sanon movies are:
- Mimi
- Dilwale
- Adipurush
- Heropanti
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
7. Tabu
Tabu is an Indian film actress who has appeared in a variety of Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood films. She has won numerous awards for her performances, including four National Film Awards. She made her film debut in 1985 with the film Hum Naujawan.
The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).
- Birthdate: November 4
- Birthplace: Hyderabad
Top 5 Tabu movies are:
- Maachis
- Chandni Bar
- Haider
- Andhadhun
- Drishyam
8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress who has appeared in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and English-language films. She won the Miss World pageant in 1994 and made her acting debut in 1997 with the Tamil film Iruvar.
The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).
- Birthdate: November 1
- Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka
Top Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies are:
9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an Indian film actress, model, producer, and entrepreneur. She has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and is known for her fitness and yoga-based lifestyle brand. She is also a judge on various TV reality shows.
The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).
- Birthdate: June 8
- Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka
Top 5 Shilpa Shetty Kundra movies are:
- Sukhee
- Main Khiladi Tu Anari
- Jaanwar
- Dhadkan
- Phir Milenge
10. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor is a popular Indian actress and fashion icon. She made her acting debut with the film Saawariya in 2007 and has since acted in several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films.
The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).
- Birthdate: June 9
- Birthplace: Maharashtra, Mumbai
Top 5 Sonam Kapoor movies are:
- Aisha
- Neerja
- Veere Di Wedding
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- Saawariya
