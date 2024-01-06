10 tallest Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma; list INSIDE

The Bollywood industry has a plethora of beautiful and talented actresses. These actresses showcase their acting prowess, motivate young and rising actors, make their country proud at the international level, and also fashion inspirations. They maintain a huge fan following on social media and often share their life updates on their accounts. But people often want to know certain things about actors and actresses and one of them is their heights.

Check the list of 10 tallest Bollywood actresses

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is an internationally acclaimed actress and fashion and youth icon. Apart from being famous for her versatile roles and captivating performances in Bollywood films, she is also known as India's ambassador for mental health. She was a national-level badminton player before she discovered her love for the acting world. However, she rose to stardom with her charm and talent. As soon as she made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, she proved that she was a tall racehorse. She is one of the most tallest actresses in the film industry.

The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).

Birthdate: January 5

January 5 Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Top 5 Deepika Padukone movies are:

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a British actress and model who primarily works in the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood. made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom, but it was her role in the 2005 film Sarkar that brought her recognition.

The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).

Birthdate: July 16

July 16 Birthplace: Hong Kong

Top 5 Katrina Kaif movies are:

Namastey London

Ek Tha Tiger

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Dhoom 3

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and film producer. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 and has since appeared in several successful films.

The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).

Birthdate: May 1

May 1 Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Top 5 Anushka Sharma movies are:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Band Baaja Baraat

PK

Sultan

NH10

4. Diana Penty

Diana Penty is an Indian film actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the film Cocktail and has since appeared in several successful Bollywood films.

The actress's height is 5’ 8” (Approx).

Birthdate: November 2

November 2 Birthplace: Maharashtra, Mumbai

Top 5 Diana Penty movies are:

Cocktail

Shiddat

Happy Bhag Jayegi

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Bloody Daddy

5. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is a popular Indian actress and model who won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She made her acting debut with the film Dastak in 1996 and has appeared in numerous films such as Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Aankhen. She has also acted in web series, including Aarya. She is known for her philanthropic work and is a supporter of various charitable organizations.

The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx)

Birthdate: November 19

November 19 Birthplace: Hyderabad

Top 5 Sushmita Sen movies are:

Biwi No. 1

Main Hoon Na

Aankhen

Sirf Tum

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema. With a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards to her name, she made her acting debut after completing an engineering degree.

The actress's height is 5' 7" (approx).

Birthdate: July 27

July 27 Birthplace: New Delhi

Top 5 Kriti Sanon movies are:

Mimi

Dilwale

Adipurush

Heropanti

Bareilly Ki Barfi

7. Tabu

Tabu is an Indian film actress who has appeared in a variety of Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood films. She has won numerous awards for her performances, including four National Film Awards. She made her film debut in 1985 with the film Hum Naujawan.

The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).

Birthdate: November 4

November 4 Birthplace: Hyderabad

Top 5 Tabu movies are:

Maachis

Chandni Bar

Haider

Andhadhun

Drishyam

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress who has appeared in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and English-language films. She won the Miss World pageant in 1994 and made her acting debut in 1997 with the Tamil film Iruvar.

The actress's height is 5’ 7” (approx).

Birthdate: November 1

November 1 Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka

Top Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies are:

9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an Indian film actress, model, producer, and entrepreneur. She has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and is known for her fitness and yoga-based lifestyle brand. She is also a judge on various TV reality shows.

The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).

Birthdate: June 8

June 8 Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka

Top 5 Shilpa Shetty Kundra movies are:

Sukhee

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Jaanwar

Dhadkan

Phir Milenge

10. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a popular Indian actress and fashion icon. She made her acting debut with the film Saawariya in 2007 and has since acted in several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films.

The actress's height is 5’ 9” (approx).

Birthdate: June 9

June 9 Birthplace: Maharashtra, Mumbai

Top 5 Sonam Kapoor movies are:

Aisha

Neerja

Veere Di Wedding

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Saawariya

