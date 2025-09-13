Newswrap, September 12: From Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s new romantic film getting new title to Lokah Universe expanding with Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas

Today’s major news features Junaid Khan, who is set to share the screen with Sai Pallavi in the new romance drama. Additionally, the makers of Lokah shared a major update over the upcoming chapter 2, which will be significant for the characters Michael and Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas. Here’s a rundown of headlines that caught the attention of the audience.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movie gets a title and a release date

Junaid Khan is all set to make a return on the screens with an upcoming romantic drama. The actor will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi, who, too, will mark her debut in the hindi film industry. The makers of the movie announced the title to be Mere Raho, and it will hit theaters on December 12, 2025. Additionally, Aamir Khan has come onboard as the producer, alongside Mansoor Khan. The duo’s collaboration comes to the screens after 17 years.

Lokah Universe expands; makers introduce Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas as Michael and Charlie

After a successful run at the box office, the makers of Lokah: Chapter 1 dropped two new posters, introducing Dulquer Salmaan as Michael and Tovino Thomas as Charlie. The announcement has got the fans excited for what next is to come in the upcoming part of the franchise. While Michael’s character will be more inclined towards the portrayal of a ninja, showing off his skills, Charlie will be an alter ego of Chathan, with some dark secrets to him.

Liam Hemsworth is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged. The couple shared the big news with their fans on Instagram by sharing a carousel post and the model flaunting her diamond ring. The duo began dating each other in 2019, and went public with their relationship by sharing a picture of them together on social media. The movie star was previously married to Miley Cyrus in 2018, and the former partners filed for divorce more than a year later.

BTS’ Jin presents RM with 18K white gold ring for his 31st birthday

BTS’ Jin gifts his fellow band member RM with a special gift on the occasion of the latter’s 31st birthday. The musician presented the rapper with an 18K white gold ring, which the birthday boy flaunted on the social media. The fans too got excited for the graceful gesture pulled off by the boy band member. Alongside the picture, Jin also wrote, “Jin hyung gifted me,” with crying emojis on the side.

